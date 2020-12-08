WATCH NOW: His medical work knows no borders

It’s a long way from the little community of Figsboro to Zhytomyr, Ukraine, where George Metz is now living and working with people from countries all over the world.
Metz is the logistics manager for a tuberculosis treatment project and study for Médecins Sans Frontières -- or Doctors without Borders.
Via email he described the program as “an international, independent medical humanitarian aid organization. They provide medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from health care. … They go where no one else wants to go, and they are able to do this because it is understood throughout the world that they are impartial, independent, and neutral.”
Metz is a graduate of Martinsville High School and Fork Union Military Academy. He was a cryptologist and in the medical corps for the Air Force and studied IT at Patrick Henry Community College.
He had been living in Gaithersburg, Md., and arrived in Ukraine in August. He works with 25 international staff and 30 national staff and lives in one of several 4-bedroom guesthouses the staff uses.
Ukraine, a country slightly smaller than the state of Texas, is in Eastern Europe, between Poland, Romania and Moldova to the west and Russia to the east. It also borders Belarus, Hungary and Slovakia. It has a population of 43,922,939, and its most common languages are Ukrainian and Russian, but with more than a quarter of the population speaking other languages.
Metz's roommates are “an epidemiologist from Madagascar, an anthropologist from Pakistan who opened a school that now educates more than 400+ girls who would otherwise never have the chance of getting an education, and an architect from the Swat valley of Pakistan whose brother runs another project for MSF,” he wrote.
Overall on the staff, “we also have a former Ukrainian Army colonial and UN observer who worked in the Congo, an accountant from the Netherlands who just finished a book based on his travels through Russia for the last 2 years, and others from Uzbekistan, Germany, South Africa, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Philippines.”
In their neighborhood, each house is surrounded by a tall, wall-like fence, with constant activity going on in their yards: “People chopping wood, working in their gardens, or children playing. Peeking inside, you will find fruit trees, crops of corn and pumpkins, beehives, chicken coops, roofs covered in solar panels, saunas, and workshops,” he wrote.
The roommates share meal responsibilities, but Metz said he eats out when he can. “The food in the markets and restaurants is inexpensive and fresh. Georgian baked goods, beer and wines are as popular here as they are throughout the region. A night out with dishes of grilled pork, sausages, fish, salads and potatoes garnished with herbs and homemade dressings will cost you less than $15,” he wrote.
In general, life in Ukraine is good, he said. Overall, people tend to be healthy, and the health care is modern and inexpensive.
It sounds like a great place to work, too: Federal labor laws provide lengthy maternity leave and require that every employer give several weeks of mental health holidays each year. “There are plenty of international companies looking to open businesses and utilize the hard-working and educated population,” he said.
People aren’t just stuck indoors. “There are streets dedicated to foot traffic and lined with cafes where you will find perfect lattes and real croissants like you might see anywhere in Europe. On the weekends, public outdoor spaces are filled with families out walking together and at any restaurant or park, there are always areas set up specifically for children's activities,” he wrote.
The medical project
That area of Ukraine, a country which borders Russian on the European side and once was part of the Soviet Union, is experiencing an outbreak of tuberculosis, and the charitable medical group are on a three-part project to contain the disease and prevent it from spreading.
The group works out of an old sanatorium in Novohuivyns'ke, just south of Zhytomyr in the western end of the country. Patients already were being seen in that building, “so there was no need to modify the facilities with the exception of the new laboratory,” he wrote.
The first part is a pilot program to test the effectiveness of a new treatment regimen against drug-resistant tuberculosis, with a study of 300 patients. That treatment can cut recovery time in half and has more success than other treatments.
“On a daily basis, our PS (patient support) team sees patients here and checks on their progress while we have other teams that drive out to villages throughout the region to see patients who have been released from care but are still taking medication,” he wrote.
That is an especially vulnerable group, as many of the patients have other health considerations as well, such as HIV and hepatitis.
Once the study is complete, MSF's leaders hope to persuade Ukraine’s Ministry of Health to make it available to patients across that country.
The second part is advocacy and education.
“There is a general misunderstanding among the population and even health care workers about tuberculosis and the fatality rate associated with it,” Metz said. “This results in many people not seeking out treatment, waiting until their symptoms are so bad that they can no longer ignore them, or cutting their treatment short which then leads to them developing DRTB.”
In fact, the stigma is so bad that some doctors refuse to see patients with the disease, and some patients are even thrown out of their own homes, he said.
“To combat these issues, we have multiple teams of nurses, psychologist, and social workers that visit patients in different villages around the region on a daily basis,” he said. They make sure people take their medicine and have their questions answered, and they “make donations as needed to ensure their health and well-being.”
Because the stigma is so bad, the MSF teams protect their privacy by traveling in unidentified vehicles, without wearing any MSF insignia. Meanwhile, MSF holds training for medical staff and runs PR campaigns in area newspapers and on social media to change public perception of the disease.
Metz's role
The third part is where Metz comes in: the construction and certification of a 3,500-square-foot BSL3 laboratory at the Novohuivyns'ke hospital, which Metz oversees. “Once we finish, this region will have a world-class facility for the testing of tuberculosis, HIV and Hep B/C, which will allow medical staff to obtain results of medical test in days instead of weeks as it is now,” he wrote.
His group also is creating water sanitation equipment for hospital use, “as the existing infrastructure was very old,” he wrote.
“I am also responsible for the security and maintenance of our facilities, all procurements and acquisitions, supply and warehousing, as well as fleet management,” he wrote. The work is demanding, but it’s amazing to work with “such a dynamic group of individuals.”
Among other things, they taught him have been “many different ways to approach issues and look at problems,” he said.
He oversees movements among the group’s four offices at two sites, and also travels back and forth to Kyiv, the country’s capital, and Severodonetsk, where MSF has a separate program helping victims of the conflict there.
“I cannot go into detail for security reasons on how we travel back and forth in the conflict zone, but I will say that it does take some creativity and ingenuity,” he said. “Our drivers must pass multiple checkpoints set up by the different sides and are required to wear protective gear (Kevlar Vest, helmets) when working there.”
During the next year, the MSF will its numbers and turn operations over to their Ukrainian counterparts. Metz is scheduled to leave Ukraine in May.
“I never cease to be amazed at how hardworking, professional, and motivated the national staff are here," he said. "I expected Ukraine to be similar to Russia because of the language, but I have found the culture to be more European.”
