WATCH NOW: Historic Garden Week tour in Martinsville wows with blooms

People entering that house “have said, ‘We have seen this house since we are tiny children’ and are so thrilled they got to see it. I think they’re very pleased,” Lynne Beeler said.

“I think David [Huddleston, the owner] is very proud of it. It’s so nice when you have a male who is gracious” enough to be enthusiastic about having his house on tour. Usually it’s the women who are more interested.

“This has just been a treat to the community.”

Susan Morris was one of the hostesses there. Each of the many rooms in the house is painted white, and floors are hardwood. It’s mostly empty of furniture, which allows the focus to be on the floral arrangements, she said.

Given that, each room had dramatic arrangements in different styles; there was practically no need to match with room colors or décor.