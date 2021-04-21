WATCH NOW: Historic Garden Week tour in Martinsville wows with blooms

This year’s Historic Garden Week tour, staged Wednesday in Martinsville, satisfied a desire many people have had their whole lives.
To see what the Wedding Cake House looks like inside.
Also on the Garden Club of Virginia’s tour, hosted locally by Martinsville Garden Club and Garden Study Club, were the home of Crystal and Jim Austin on Westover Lane, the Chaney house on Sam Lions Trail, the home of Carl and Diana Pacifico on Mulberry Road and Piedmont Arts.
Leslie Hervey of MGC and Jackie Van Dyke of GSC are the tour chairs.
Each house, plus the museum, was filled with flower arrangements garden club members had created on Tuesday and refreshed as needed on Wednesday.
They used flowers that are in bloom in their and their friends’ gardens. The garages of each of the houses on Tuesday were filled with bucket upon bucket of a wide array of flowers, greenery and interestingly shaped branches and sticks.
Garden club members and tour visitors alike expressed appreciation that this tour could take place — with pandemic safety measures such as limited numbers of people inside houses, and wearing masks—since last year’s was cancelled.
“I’m so grateful that we are able to have this tour this year to show off the beauty in Martinsville and Henry County,” said Debbie Rippe, who along with Judy Epperly was house manager at the Pacifico house.
Other house managers were Anna Gehrken and Betty Hudson at the Chaney house, Gail Gravely and Page Beeler at the Wedding Cake House and Lynne Beeler and Tiffani Underwood at the Wedding Cake House.
Rippe commended the way “garden club members worked together, and the homeowners trusted us to do this, to keep them safe.”
Indeed, Crystal Austin greeted guests warmly in the foyer of her home. Other homeowners were seen on tour, complimenting the homes and the arrangements that decorated them.
Helen Carter was a hostess at the Austin home. She pointed to a ring of hellebores, viburnum, peony, azaleas, daffodils and bleeding hearts around a dramatic glass sculpture, created by Stuart Webster.
“She makes the most interesting arrangements,” Carter said, noting that the tour has seen “a good turnout.”
Dorothy Hairston is a regular tour visitor. “Everything’s so beautiful,” she said on her way into the Austin house. She had just been to the Pacifico house.
Diana Pacifico “had all these art pieces where she had traveled,” Hairston said. “She had a lot of crystal. I like that, because I collect crystal, too.”
She said she was particularly interested in the Wedding Cake House, because “I’ve lived here all my life” and had seen the interesting structure only from the outside.
People entering that house “have said, ‘We have seen this house since we are tiny children’ and are so thrilled they got to see it. I think they’re very pleased,” Lynne Beeler said.
“I think David [Huddleston, the owner] is very proud of it. It’s so nice when you have a male who is gracious” enough to be enthusiastic about having his house on tour. Usually it’s the women who are more interested.
“This has just been a treat to the community.”
Susan Morris was one of the hostesses there. Each of the many rooms in the house is painted white, and floors are hardwood. It’s mostly empty of furniture, which allows the focus to be on the floral arrangements, she said.
Given that, each room had dramatic arrangements in different styles; there was practically no need to match with room colors or décor.
At the Pacifio house, guests’ attention was divided between the various rooms, including a spacious, newly renovated kitchen which easily could be the hub of activity. On the center island was a colorful centerpiece created by Epperly with a purple cabbage with some of its layers of leaves cut away to resemble a bloom, with shiny vegetables including red radishes, yellow and orange peppers, green cucumbers, a white onion with green tops emerging and a small light and dark green watermelon, with pale pink berries and sleek orange birds of paradise rising above.
Its dining room was anchored by a majestic yellow and white arrangement created by Debbie Lewis, with tree peony, daffodils, tulips and roses displayed to glory among hellebores, firethorn pyro, fern, euonymous, Japanese barberry and arum.
Outside the Pacifico house was a wonderland of fountains, waterfalls and a curved swimming pool, all surrounded by lush perennials flowering in varied colors, and newly planted trees to replace boxwoods that had succumbed to the blight.
The Chaney house was understated elegance, a tribute to local art and heritage with art by various local artists and unique artifacts and antiques. Commanding attention in the dining room was a lush arrangement by Coates Clark, of white tulip, bottle brush bush, hellebores, Andromeda, daffodils, grapes and guava, on a silver pedestal with crystal cups.
Her sister, Lucy Wilson, had created for the living room a pink and pale green arrangement that danced with bold and frilly tree peonies amidst confetti of scotch broom in a shape defined by the pompom like flower clusters of viburnum, interspersed with azalea.
At Piedmont Arts’ Art Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Barlett Trees gave away saplings of flowering trees, and visitors bought the Bill Pannill Collection of Bulbs from Brent and Becky Bulbs, as well as the specially designed daffodil scarves, HGW masks and notecards.
Inside the museum, guests who are not garden club members created arrangements to complement various paintings on exhibit. They were Dillard Carter; Judy Dashoff; Brad Draper; Marty Gardner; Sherry Kendrick; Julian Mei and his mother, Mary Rives Brown; Janice Sellers; Frances Stegall; Liz Wolchko; and Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge members Soraiyah Millner, Kyra Fuller, Alyana Hairston and Carrie Hudson.
The winners were “Tales of Wheel” by Marty Gardner, first place, with flowers arranged on a bicycle; second,”Reflected Color,” Brad Draper, a tall arrangement with loosestrife and delphinium; and third place, “Once Loved” by Kendrick, which brings to mind an old country house.
