WATCH NOW: Historic Garden Week tour will bloom again Wednesday in Martinsville

Most Historic Garden Week tours let you see houses and yards.

This one lets you see the city.

The view is from the cupola of the most famous house in Martinsville, the Wedding Cake House, which is one of four houses open for Historic Garden Week tours on Wednesday.

This 3-story, layered, white-brick house, with parapets, on Starling Avenue was built in 1918 by George Tilden “Cap’n Til” Lester, and its current owner is David Huddleston of Vinton.

The house is painted a pure, crisp white inside and out. About half of the five-sided rooms of the house are still empty, as Huddleston is working on the structure with the aim of turning into an Airbnb rental.

Huddleston recently refinished the dark hardwood floors in the two front rooms. To the back left is a room with a dining table and chairs. In back is the kitchen, and in the middle are a bedroom, bathroom and the stairwell. An area of the back yard is being dug for a pool.

On the second-floor landing are two suites, each with two rooms and one bathroom. On the third floor is the windowed square room perfect for sleeping in the summer breeze – or taking in the all-around sweeping views of Martinsville and the mountains beyond.

