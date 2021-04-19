WATCH NOW: Historic Garden Week tour will bloom again Wednesday in Martinsville

Most Historic Garden Week tours let you see houses and yards.
This one lets you see the city.
The view is from the cupola of the most famous house in Martinsville, the Wedding Cake House, which is one of four houses open for Historic Garden Week tours on Wednesday.
This 3-story, layered, white-brick house, with parapets, on Starling Avenue was built in 1918 by George Tilden “Cap’n Til” Lester, and its current owner is David Huddleston of Vinton.
The house is painted a pure, crisp white inside and out. About half of the five-sided rooms of the house are still empty, as Huddleston is working on the structure with the aim of turning into an Airbnb rental.
Huddleston recently refinished the dark hardwood floors in the two front rooms. To the back left is a room with a dining table and chairs. In back is the kitchen, and in the middle are a bedroom, bathroom and the stairwell. An area of the back yard is being dug for a pool.
On the second-floor landing are two suites, each with two rooms and one bathroom. On the third floor is the windowed square room perfect for sleeping in the summer breeze – or taking in the all-around sweeping views of Martinsville and the mountains beyond.
HGW is the signature annual event of the Garden Club of Virginia, staged across the state and here locally by member clubs Martinsville Garden Club and Garden Study Club. This year’s local HGW chairs are Leslie Hervey of MGC and Jackie Van Dyke of GSC.
The Wedding Cake House is at 308 Starling Ave. Other houses on the tour are 203 Westover Lane, owned by Crystal and Jim Austin; 1212 Sam Lions Trail, owned by Gael and Smith Chaney; and 1234 Mulberry Road, owned by Carl and Diana Pacifico.
Piedmont Arts also is a tour site. Its galleries will showcase flower arrangements that complement works on display in the American Watercolor Society 153rd annual exhibition, Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition and Water Ladies.
Throughout the tour, at each house, will be dozens of flower arrangements by members of the two garden clubs. However, Piedmont Arts will feature arrangements by people who are not in either club – and it will be a competition, coordinator Becky Farrar said.
Visitors to Piedmont Arts will be able to vote on which arrangement has the best interpretation of a painting with which it is paired. The first-place winner will receive $150. Second prize is $100, and third is $50.
Those arrangers are Dillard Carter; Judy Dashoff; Brad Draper; Marty Gardner; Sherry Kendrick; Julian Mei and his mother, Mary Rives Brown; Janice Sellers; Frances Stegall; and Liz Wolchko.
Additionally, three tour visitors will be able to make arrangements.
Farrar and Joanie Petty selected 14 paintings from which arrangers can select. The paintings are spread across the gallery and vary in color, mood and subject matter. They are by artists Z.L. Feng, Kerk Hwang Lok, Scott Zupane, Susan Sapp, Jessie Ward, Jane Iten and George Washington Carver Elementary School kindergartener Sadie Morris.
Some garden club members will create arrangements for Piedmont Arts as well, but those won’t be considered for the judging.
The “Paws, Plants and Pollinators Activity Coloring Book” will be sold in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. This public garden features six sculptures on a walking path, a century-old “Remarkable Tree of Virginia” and is home to the Historic Little Post Office.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com