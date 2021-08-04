WATCH NOW: Hundreds pack for Back2School in Henry County

“We continue to have the different things we have to change because of the struggles people are having around us, but we still have 15 locations and there are people being served, students and families,” Harrison said. “And all of these people out here tonight who are packing backpacks is incredible.”

This year’s Back2School was Glenda Hall’s first. She had not encountered it at other churches she had attended, but in the past year she’s been with Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, whose pastor, Dean White, is a longtime supporter of the program.

“Dean is wonderful. He believes in doing things for the community,” she said, “and he can preach,” she added with a smile and nod.

“I think it’s the greatest thing in the world, giving to these kids,” she said.

She said she has found helping children through Kearfott’s outreach events to be rewarding. “The fellowship you see with these kids” is heartwarming. “When these kids come to get [clothes and other items] from our [free] yard sale, they’re just tickled to death.”

White and his family were packing backpacks Tuesday. “We registered 76 kids, and had kids reach out since then” as well, his daughter Deana Ferguson said.