WATCH NOW: Hundreds pack for Back2School in Henry County

The steady stream of work was halted on a regular basis with the pronouncement “let’s pray!”
The couple of hundred volunteers with the Back2School drive would bow their heads as Pastor Michael Harrison of The Community Fellowship would wave his hand toward one of the pastors in the group, who would lead prayer for a church group loading backpacks full of school supplies headed for one of the Back2School distribution sites.
In its 15th year, Back2School supplies thousands of students with backpacks full of school supplies and new shoes while sharing the story of Jesus and of the founder of the free shoes program. Fifteen churches are involved this year, with this program initiated by TCF.
Each site had two registrations, which included measuring students for shoes. The supplies were packed into backpacks Tuesday evening at TCF’s location on Commerce Drive and will be distributed on Saturday, along with a new pair of shoes each, to students who had registered.
More backpacks with supplies will be distributed later in a variety of ways after Saturday’s scheduled distribution.
In years past, all of the participating sites would pick up their supplies on the packing day, immediately after they were packed. This year, about half the participating groups are packing in their own locations, and the rest participated in the large event.
Also different this year was student registration being much lower than hoped for: Only about 1,500, compared to the 4,000 the program had prepared for, said coordinator Katie Whitlow.
Organizers are responding by creating different and additional ways of distribution.
“We’re going to be able to serve schools like we haven’t before,” Whitlow said. The program will give school supplies “to any school that’s open to it, locally,” and also will give away backpacks as they are requested.
Back2School volunteers also will hold various giveaway programs in area communities, including bringing backpacks with supplies to children in multi-unit housing, she said.
They also give backpacks with supplies to inmates in prison, who will be able to give those items to children who visit them on special family visitation days, she said.
Several churches will have extra backpacks and supplies they can give to children who have not registered for the program, and they will be given away also at noon Saturday at The Community Fellowship, after distribution has been made to students who had been registered, Harrison said.
Some of the supplies also will be saved for next year, she said.
“Our numbers are down, but volunteers have been strong and energetic,” Whitlow said.
“We continue to have the different things we have to change because of the struggles people are having around us, but we still have 15 locations and there are people being served, students and families,” Harrison said. “And all of these people out here tonight who are packing backpacks is incredible.”
This year’s Back2School was Glenda Hall’s first. She had not encountered it at other churches she had attended, but in the past year she’s been with Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, whose pastor, Dean White, is a longtime supporter of the program.
“Dean is wonderful. He believes in doing things for the community,” she said, “and he can preach,” she added with a smile and nod.
“I think it’s the greatest thing in the world, giving to these kids,” she said.
She said she has found helping children through Kearfott’s outreach events to be rewarding. “The fellowship you see with these kids” is heartwarming. “When these kids come to get [clothes and other items] from our [free] yard sale, they’re just tickled to death.”
White and his family were packing backpacks Tuesday. “We registered 76 kids, and had kids reach out since then” as well, his daughter Deana Ferguson said.
She, her mother and some friends were the assembly-style line. Each picked up a backpack, then walked down the line as people at each station – markers, paper, pens, etc. – put supplies into it. Then they’d hand over the backpack to someone loading a truck with a specified number of backpacks for its location.
Right before each new vehicle would be loaded, Harrison, who was standing on a stack of boxes, would halt the crowd to announce it. He’d talk about the church and how many students it had registered, then call over one of the several pastors in the group to lead in prayer for the students of that site.
The place would grow silent, and heads would bow when Harrison shouted, “let’s pray!” and the pastor would pray.
The White family participated last year, during the more distanced times of the pandemic, and they appreciate being back in the large-group packing event: “It’s nice just to be around people and fellowship,” Ferguson said. “I just really like to see the churches together.”
Her mother, Donna White, agreed: “Yes, it really is. The boys are playing basketball, and R.J. [Ferguson, Deana’s husband] is loading trucks.”
Receiving backpacks and shoes “is not income-based,” Deana Ferguson said. “It’s just an opportunity to give love. It doesn’t matter what your status is: You need love.”
“We hope to continue to grow the program,” Whitlow said, describing the three key points it offers: “Shoes, supplies, salvation.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com