WATCH NOW: 'I'm so sorry for what I've done'

Then “Pastor Seth” took the stage, and people in the congregation cheered, clapped and proclaimed, “Love you, Seth!”

Robertson spoke for about five minutes.

“You never imagine a day or a moment when you’re going to have to stand in front of people you love, that have become more than a church, that have become family, and own your greatest failures. That’s exactly what I’m here to do today,” Robertson said.

“This is my fault. I did this. I made these decisions and put me in this spot and put you in this spot."

He told that that for more than 2 1/2 years he had been living "a double life."

"On multiple occasions, with two different women, I’ve had an affair," he said. "I’m an adulterer, I’m a coward, and I’m a liar. Thank God, not only did I do it, I lied and tried to cover it up. I was terrified of the fallout, the hurt it would cause, and I was making excuses.

“I pray that somewhere in your heart you can forgive me as we go through this journey. I’m not running. I’m from Axton. Axton is home. I don’t have any plans or intentions of going anywhere else.”