WATCH NOW: 'Impactful weather storm' expected in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick counties

Here it comes again: Another significant weather event appears to be on its way.
No, don't worry about the deep snow and freezing could you see swooping across the midwest, but do think about what you saw last weekend -- only maybe worse.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg includes Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties and pretty much the whole region under a winter storm watch beginning late Wednesday and extending through Thursday evening.
Some residents in Henry and Patrick County, still more than 1,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, remain without power, this new winter system coming could threaten that electricity access once again.
Reggie Roakes, a meteorologist with the NWS, said early projections for the storm include mostly sleet Wednesday night that could change over to freezing rain into Thursday morning. There also is a chance of snow in some parts of the region, maybe up to 2 inches.
Roakes said he expects many more updates to come as the system gets closer, but he said residents should expect ice accumulation to be between a quarter of an inch and a half inch, which would result in more downed power lines, tree branches splintering off and trees uprooting in the already soggy soil.
“Overall the big message to drive is this will be an impactful winter storm system,” Roakes said.
Utility crews continued to restore power on Tuesday, mostly for small pockets of residents in the county. About 500 Danville Utilities customers were still without power as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Crews are still being assisted by utility workers from North Carolina.
According to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks nationwide power outages by compiling data from local electric companies, about 1,100 customers in Henry and Patrick counties still were without power on Tuesday,.
Roakes said that while this particular type of precipitation — sleet, freezing rain and the like — is normal for the region at this time of year, the sheer abundance of it several days in a row is uncommon.
Roakes said Virginia is sitting on the outer edge of a large air mass that is bringing dramatically colder temperatures to the middle of the country this week. The weather systems that keep bringing precipitation to the area are “riding along the edge of that air mass.”
“If you go just a couple hundred miles to the west, temperatures just tank to where they’re sitting at zero degrees or below zero while we’re staying in the 30s,” Roakes added. “We’re right on that boundary, and we’ve been sitting on that boundary for days. That’s why we keep getting hit constantly.”
With so much precipitation coming to the area, some attention locally obviously turns to the Smith and Dan rivers. The Dan, for example, was measured at 18.21 feet just before noon on Tuesday. The NWS expects the river to crest at just about 20 feet at some point on Wednesday. For that reason, Roakes said the NWS is “steadily monitoring” the Dan River and its tributaries.
“We’re going to have to be keeping eyes on rivers and streams with this system because it’s very possible, maybe not all the main rivers but definitely a lot of the secondary streams that lead into them are going to be very swelled with this precipitation that’s going to come through,” Roakes said.
Parker Cotton is a reporter for the Danville Register & Bee and the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at pcotton@registerbee.com or 434-791-7985.