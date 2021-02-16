WATCH NOW: 'Impactful weather storm' expected in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick counties

Utility crews continued to restore power on Tuesday, mostly for small pockets of residents in the county. About 500 Danville Utilities customers were still without power as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Crews are still being assisted by utility workers from North Carolina.

According to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks nationwide power outages by compiling data from local electric companies, about 1,100 customers in Henry and Patrick counties still were without power on Tuesday,.

Roakes said that while this particular type of precipitation — sleet, freezing rain and the like — is normal for the region at this time of year, the sheer abundance of it several days in a row is uncommon.

Roakes said Virginia is sitting on the outer edge of a large air mass that is bringing dramatically colder temperatures to the middle of the country this week. The weather systems that keep bringing precipitation to the area are “riding along the edge of that air mass.”

“If you go just a couple hundred miles to the west, temperatures just tank to where they’re sitting at zero degrees or below zero while we’re staying in the 30s,” Roakes added. “We’re right on that boundary, and we’ve been sitting on that boundary for days. That’s why we keep getting hit constantly.”