WATCH NOW: Invasive little fish are causing big problems

The Beaver Creek Reservoir is a 175-acre impoundment owned and controlled by the city of Martinsville for its water supply, but the fishery is managed by the VDGIF.

Officials say the most popular sportfish species at the reservoir is by far the largemouth bass, then crappie, sunfish, catfish and yellow perch.

Recent fish surveys show the fishing to be in good condition and that the largemouth bass population has been improving over the years.

By comparison, Philpott Lake is a 2,880-acre impoundment owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is managed for flood control and hydroelectric power generation.

Largemouth and smallmouth bass are the most-sought-after species by anglers at the lake, and the water is considered to be one of Virginia's premier walleye destinations. Crappie and catfish are also present at Philpott.

A report from the VDWR says once the Alabama bass is established in a body of water, "populations often increase to the point where stunting [of other fish] occurs, resulting in greater abundance of smaller bass and a shift from being dominated by 2-3-pound largemouth or smallmouth bass to being dominated by the 1-pound Alabama bass.