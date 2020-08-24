WATCH NOW: Invasive little fish are causing big problems

A new, smaller bass is invading our most coveted fishing holes.
Bass fishing aficionados for generations have treasured the waters of this region for both smallmouth and largemouth bass.
But now there's a new fish in town, and its name is the Alabama bass.
And two of the four waters in Virginia where it has been found are within the confines of Henry County.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources identifies the Alabama bass as one of 12 species of black bass. Native to Georgia and Alabama, when introduced into waters with largemouth bass, it aggressively takes over the habitat.
Where smallmouth and spotted bass are to be found, the Alabama bass will readily crossbreed with both.
State officials have confirmed the presence of Alabama bass at the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville and Philpott Lake in Henry County as well as Lake Gaston along the Virginia-North Carolina border and Claytor Lake in Pulaski County, prompting the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to conduct genetic testing to determine the extent of the problem.
The VDWR says largemouth and smallmouth bass are the most popular targets for anglers, representing more than 60% of the intended catch during a fishing season.
The economic value of these two species is valued in the millions of dollars, and a decline in either population will result in a loss of sportfishing opportunities across the state and the money that sport generates.
Alabama bass and spotted bass are so closely alike only an experienced angler is able to tell the difference. Such as:
- The spotted bass and the Alabama bass are nearly identical in appearance. The jaw of the Alabama bass lines up with the middle rear of the eye, while the jaw of largemouth bass extends past the eye.
- Alabama bass have a dark, blotchy lateral band from head to tail and a few spots below the band, and largemouth bass have a lateral band that is more continuous.
A report from the VDWR uses Lake Norman in North Carolina as an example of the tremendous threat the Alabama bass poses.
Lake Norman was well known for its abundance of largemouth bass, but once the Alabama bass was introduced, the population declined to less than 8%.
Those declines have been noted to be greater in waters that are relatively clear and have limited vegetation, putting the Smith Mountain Lake, Lake Anna, South Holston Reservoir and Lake Moomaw at great risk.
Smith Mountain Lake has received national attention as host to numerous bass fishing tournaments, including the prestigious Big Bass Tour that offers more than $1.6 million in prizes and lures anglers from all over the country.
The Beaver Creek Reservoir is a 175-acre impoundment owned and controlled by the city of Martinsville for its water supply, but the fishery is managed by the VDGIF.
Officials say the most popular sportfish species at the reservoir is by far the largemouth bass, then crappie, sunfish, catfish and yellow perch.
Recent fish surveys show the fishing to be in good condition and that the largemouth bass population has been improving over the years.
By comparison, Philpott Lake is a 2,880-acre impoundment owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is managed for flood control and hydroelectric power generation.
Largemouth and smallmouth bass are the most-sought-after species by anglers at the lake, and the water is considered to be one of Virginia's premier walleye destinations. Crappie and catfish are also present at Philpott.
A report from the VDWR says once the Alabama bass is established in a body of water, "populations often increase to the point where stunting [of other fish] occurs, resulting in greater abundance of smaller bass and a shift from being dominated by 2-3-pound largemouth or smallmouth bass to being dominated by the 1-pound Alabama bass.
Anglers are considered the primary reason for the spread of Alabama bass in Virginia and the VDWR is reminding everyone that it is illegal to stock fish into a public body of water without authorization from them.
Anyone with knowledge of intentional stockings of Alabama or spotted bass should contact DGIF law enforcement at 800-237-5712 or WildCrime@dgif.virginia.gov.
Also, anglers who think they have caught an Alabama bass should take a picture of the fish, clip off a bit of one of the pelvic fins and contact the DGIF at fisheries@dgif.virginia.gov or 804-367-1293.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
