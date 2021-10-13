WATCH NOW: Iriswood District church sponsors respectful candidates forum

Candidates seeking to represent the Iriswood District displayed candor, poise and an apparent mindful understanding of the community they might serve as each spoke respectfully about one another and the issues before them at a candidates forum at Morning Star Holy Church in Axton Tuesday night.
Among the four seeking membership on the Henry County board of supervisors representing the Iriswood District, Billy Dean White was not present, but his opponents, Eric Phillips, Garrett Dillard and Eric Bowling, talked and answered questions from about 10 people who attended the 2-hour event.
Dillard described himself as an educator who has been involved with children and their families, particularly in Sandy Level, for over 20 years. He said the reduction of crime and the improvement of quality of life for the residents of the Iriswood District are his priorities.
Phillips, a businessman and entrepreneur, pointed to public safety and infrastructure as cornerstones of his desire to serve.
Bowling pointed to the housing shortage as a priority that has his full attention.
But when questions came from the audience, the focus turned first to reversion.
“I would have voted ‘no’ on reversion,” said Phillips.
“The county caved because of the expense of fighting it, but how does that compare to what it’s going to cost us to do this, and how much more is it going to cost when the city takes over everything from the Dutch Inn in Collinsville to the racetrack?” he asked. “That’s going to be expensive, too.”
Dillard didn’t answer the question, saying instead that it is time to focus on coming together and working with city officials across territorial lines and making the best of what has been decided.
Phillips qualified his answer by saying he would have voted ‘no’ before a Voluntary Settlement Agreement was reached, but given the cost of litigating the matter, he wasn’t so sure.
The topic turned to the lack of water and sewer in the district and a failed effort several years ago to bring increased service by the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA).
A survey to residents and businesses in the community indicated a lack of interest and didn’t justify the expense.
“I’ve talked to the PSA and they are ready,” said Phillips. “They just need a commitment from us that we need them.”
Dillard talked about his time working with youngsters at basketball events and the opportunity it gave him to talk to impressionable teenagers about life.
“They need hope and someone to talk to,” said Dillard. “We need to take our meetings to the people and get the community involved in local government.”
Bowling spoke about the need for broadband.
“There is a lot going on right now,” said Bowling. “Starlink is now available to everyone in Henry County.”
Starlink is a new satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX providing satellite internet access to remote areas.
“You still have to pay for it,” countered Dillard. “Providing the service is one thing, but if people can’t afford it, that’s another.”
Ben Gravely serves on the Henry County School Board and is running for re-election unopposed.
“I’m here because I believe in the process,” said Gravely. “I’ve saved some money [on the cost of running a campaign] this time, but I’m here because I don’t take this for granted.”
Gravely, now retired, worked as an educator in the Henry County School System for over 30 years and also spent time in Martinsville and North Carolina schools.
“People asked me what is the difference between the kids at Martinsville and kids in Henry County and I tell them only one thing: their names,” said Gravely. “Kids are the same no matter where they are.”
On reversion, Gravely assured those in attendance that no decisions had been made.
“We are waiting just like everyone else,” said Gravely. “When the Commission [on Local Government] makes their decision [on Friday] then we will start talking.”
The Rev. Tyler Millner, Pastor of the Morning Star Holy Church, sponsored the candidates forum as “an outreach for members and residents of [the] Iriswood District, with an open invitation to the general public.
Ray Reynolds, candidate for Collinsville District school board, also attended.
Millner listed the objectives of the event as an opportunity for the residents to “see and hear candidates in their local community, where they reside and where they worship and to provide a platform for candidates running for office to speak and answer questions.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.