WATCH NOW: Iriswood District church sponsors respectful candidates forum

Candidates speak at forum at Morning Star Holy Church.

Candidates seeking to represent the Iriswood District displayed candor, poise and an apparent mindful understanding of the community they might serve as each spoke respectfully about one another and the issues before them at a candidates forum at Morning Star Holy Church in Axton Tuesday night.

Among the four seeking membership on the Henry County board of supervisors representing the Iriswood District, Billy Dean White was not present, but his opponents, Eric Phillips, Garrett Dillard and Eric Bowling, talked and answered questions from about 10 people who attended the 2-hour event.

Dillard described himself as an educator who has been involved with children and their families, particularly in Sandy Level, for over 20 years. He said the reduction of crime and the improvement of quality of life for the residents of the Iriswood District are his priorities.

Phillips, a businessman and entrepreneur, pointed to public safety and infrastructure as cornerstones of his desire to serve.

Bowling pointed to the housing shortage as a priority that has his full attention.

But when questions came from the audience, the focus turned first to reversion.

“I would have voted ‘no’ on reversion,” said Phillips.