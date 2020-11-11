WATCH NOW: It didn't really rain on these veterans' parade

Turner said he hopes to hold parades for Smith and Stine and other local veterans later this year.

“If there’s anybody that we’ve forgotten that lives in the city of Martinsville, we’d most certainly like to honor them also,” he said.

Stanley spoke to “celebrate all that is good and right and just here in America,” he said, and implored that those who have fought for our country should not be forgotten.

“Let us never forget them. Let every day be Veterans Day,” Stanley said.

The flags that were once flying in our nation’s capitol were then folded by members of the Martinsville-Henry County Honor Guard and gifted to Smith and Stine.

The event ended with a second prayer from the Rev. Cheryl Reaves Peeples, pastor of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Martinsville. The prayer was for safety and harmony in the country, and prayers of healing, relief and hope for all who have served.