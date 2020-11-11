WATCH NOW: It didn't really rain on these veterans' parade

Two American flags were recently flown over the Capitol in Washington D.C. and then sent to Martinsville.
On Wednesday, those flags were given to two local World War II veterans.
Martinsville residents Houston Smith and Richard Stine were honored in a Veterans Day ceremony at the former Druid Hills Elementary School on Wednesday that featured a proclamation from Martinsville City Mayor Kathy Lawson, words of thanks from Virginia State Sen. Bill Stanley, U.S. House of Representatives member Morgan Griffith and Martinsville City Council Member Danny Turner and a ceremony to present both service members with the flags.
Griffith (R-Salem), who represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, which includes Martinsville, some of Henry County and all of Patrick County, told reporters following the event that Turner frequently will request flags being flown above the capitol for local veterans, a request Griffith said he’s “more than happy to honor.”
“It doesn’t matter how big or how small their role was … it took an entire nation to win World War II. It takes an entire nation to win any major conflict,” Griffith said. “Every day we should be honoring our veterans in whatever conflict they’ve served our nation. … They’ve made it so we can have a peaceful nation where we can raise our family and prosper.
“I’m just very proud to be able to represent the men and women who serve our country who live in the 9th District. I’m proud of all our vets, wherever they may live.”
The event coincided with this year’s 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Smith and Stine were, Turner believes, the last two local World War II veterans who hadn’t been honored. Smith was a member of the U.S. Air Force, and Stein was in the Army Air Corp.
The two were joined by members of their families at the ceremony, with a crowd of about 30 that included two other local World War II veterans: John McCain and Ed Linker, both of whom had been honored in similar ways by Turner earlier this year.
Turner said two other remaining World War II vets in the area both passed away this past weekend.
The ceremony originally was supposed to feature a parade to each of Smith and Stine’s homes and a visit to put more than 100 American flags in a field at Peoples Cemetery, but rain forced the event indoors.
“We feel like these people ought to be honored for what they did, and we want to make sure that they’re not forgotten,” Turner said.
“It is a day that we respectfully stand united for you, our veterans,” Lawson said in her proclamation. “It is with heartfelt thanks that we can thank you today for service to our country.”
Turner said he hopes to hold parades for Smith and Stine and other local veterans later this year.
“If there’s anybody that we’ve forgotten that lives in the city of Martinsville, we’d most certainly like to honor them also,” he said.
Stanley spoke to “celebrate all that is good and right and just here in America,” he said, and implored that those who have fought for our country should not be forgotten.
“Let us never forget them. Let every day be Veterans Day,” Stanley said.
The flags that were once flying in our nation’s capitol were then folded by members of the Martinsville-Henry County Honor Guard and gifted to Smith and Stine.
The event ended with a second prayer from the Rev. Cheryl Reaves Peeples, pastor of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Martinsville. The prayer was for safety and harmony in the country, and prayers of healing, relief and hope for all who have served.
“We give thanks for veterans who have served their country with honor and courage,” Peeples said. “We pray, gracious God, for an end to war and for the new hope where there will be no need for military might. But now, we ask your blessing for our military veterans and those closest to them, that they may know the gift of your presence and the peace that passes understanding.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
