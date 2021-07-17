WATCH NOW: 'It's a very delicate issue with the constituents,' Pittsylvania County School Board member says of transgender vote

Pittsylvania County School Superintendent Mark Jones said the school board — through its vote — was expressing a concern shared by parents, and its members wanted them to know “we work with all children and care deeply for each child’s success and our policies are written to indicate that we do not discriminate against any child.”

If there is an incident following a transgender child using the bathroom that corresponds with the gender with which they identify, it would be looked at on a case-by-case basis, Jones said.

“We would work with families and students and administrators of the school to assure the dignity of all children and concerns of all children as we work through these issues,” Jones said. “We always consult policy and the code of Virginia in all the decisions we make.”

The Virginia School Board Association crafted the county school division its policy regarding transgender students so it would follow state law, Jones said.

Views by members

During an interview Thursday, Henderson questioned the idea of allowing a boy who identifies as a girl to enter a girls bathroom and asked “how many of them are actually transgender.”

“We’re opening up a can of worms,” he said.