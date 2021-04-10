WATCH NOW: 'It's not a big deal to us'

A retired priest’s desire to jot down the history of a unique item turned into a thoroughly researched book about segregation in Martinsville and the region.
“When I first started talking about writing this book, I was told not to,” Roy G. Pollina said. “That was a theme throughout the book: People won’t understand how it was.”
“Justified by Her Children: Deeds of Courage Confronting a Tradition of Racism” tells the story of a priest Christ Episcopal Church who youth adored, but the adults were leery of, during the beginning of the end of segregation.
Pollina was the rector of Christ Church from 2011 to 2015. During his installation service, he was captivated by a story Bishop Neff Powell told about his crozier.
The crozier, an ancient symbol of a bishop’s authority, was a stylized long, black shaft with a silver hook. Christ Church’s youth group had raised the money over a 3-year period to buy that unique crozier, which they gave him in 1960.
“They were troubled times in the diocese, when the bishop was deeply involved in the struggle for civil rights and the end of racial discrimination,” the book states. “Many parishioners in the diocese did not want their bishop to be so involved, and they were very angry at him. But the young people at this one church decided they needed to show their bishop that they believed he was doing the right thing for everybody” – hence, the special gift.
Those teenagers of that youth group then “are still in leadership in the church now,” Pollina said. They include Sue Rosser and John Sweezey, who both have read the book.
Pollina said when he started writing down the story of the crozier, he uncovered much more, in research that led him to countless interviews, reviews of diocesan archives, vestry minutes and decades old editions of newspapers, including the Martinsville Bulletin, The Roanoke Times and The New York Times.
The crozier took on the role of symbol of the youth group’s support of the clergy, who fought for integration in a sometimes bitter war with the older members of the church.
In the 1950s and ’60s, the leaders of the church included not just prominent local businessmen but also major players in state government and courts. “When something happened here, it was big news,” Pollina said. “This church – they were steeped in the good order of society at that time.”
As areas became integrated, including schools by federal law, “they were faced through their church with moral questions that at that time had not been faced,” and the older church members thought that issues of segregation “were not within the purview of the church.”
However, the clergy of the Episcopal Churches in Virginia did think the church should take on the issue of integration, and that created conflict between them and Christ Church's congregation and its lay leadership.
'The kids loved him'
In 1956, Phil Gresham, then 29, became the church’s new priest. “The kids loved him,” Pollina said.
Sweezey was in eighth grade then. “We looked up to him [Gresham] and were greatly impressed by him,” he said during a telephone interview. “He was a great influence on all of us.”
The youth group then had around 15 to 25 teenagers, Sweezey said. Those Sunday night church-basement youth group meetings Gresham led – which included a jukebox someone had donated – would have 60 or 65 teenagers attend.
“It was an exciting time to be at Christ Church,” Rosser said.
Gresham also started a wrestling team at Martinsville High School and sometimes would have practice in the church building.
Meanwhile, the church clergy tried to hold integrated summer camps for youth, but the parents of Christ Church wouldn’t have it.
As things heated up, as Pollina wrote, “For Gresham, the priest that the vestry wanted so badly, the honeymoon period as rector of Christ Church was becoming a distant memory. What had started out as the dream call in Martinsville began to resemble the words of the Preacher in the book of Ecclesiastes: ‘An unhappy business that God has given.’”
Though he had resistance from the adults, “In Christ Church, Martinsville, it was the youth of the church who followed our Lord’s command to ‘Love one another’ even when others around them were being unloving,” the book states. “For this they had the guidance of a reluctant hero in the person of the Rev. Philip M Gresham.”
Said Sweezey: “Basically the attitude of the teenagers [over integration] was, ‘It’s not big deal to us. If there was an integration of the camp … we did not view it as a political statement one way or another. It was just OK, whereas the adults looked at it in a grander view of what was called Massive Resistance [to integration] in those days.”
In 1960, at a meeting when church members required Gresham to include a written warning if any event involving their kids would be integrated, he quit and left Martinsville the next day.
Gresham was “this priest who wanted to so lovingly pastor a group of people [whose philosophy] was different from his,” Pollina said. ”I think to a certain degree it kind of broke him. He didn’t really want to leave, but he couldn’t be honest to his calling and stay” in Martinsville.
The news of his leaving over segregation made it into newspapers even as far away as the Milwaukee Sentinel.
As he interviewed people for the book, Pollina said, “I don’t think anybody held back. I was pretty honest in the book with what they told me.
"The fact is, there is no denying how the lay leadership of this church felt about integration. They were for segregation as were most of the white people. It wasn’t a hidden fact.”
Back for the book
Pollina remained in Martinsville for a couple of years after he retired, and it was then he conducted the bulk of his research for the book. He wrote it while he was in Georgia, where he lives now.
The book was published in March. Pollina gave the first copy to the bishop, then drove straight to Christ Church for his first book sale and signing on March 18.
Sweezey said he sees the book as “very accurate to the extent that the portions of it” that he remembers happening or had heard about.
Pollina “did such a favor to our community and our church” with the book,” Rosser said. “I’m just blown away that Roy cared enough” to research and write it.
“I do think the book is a very accurate history,” Sweezey said. “It I also fairly presented in the way it was done.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com