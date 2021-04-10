WATCH NOW: 'It's not a big deal to us'

Though he had resistance from the adults, “In Christ Church, Martinsville, it was the youth of the church who followed our Lord’s command to ‘Love one another’ even when others around them were being unloving,” the book states. “For this they had the guidance of a reluctant hero in the person of the Rev. Philip M Gresham.”

Said Sweezey: “Basically the attitude of the teenagers [over integration] was, ‘It’s not big deal to us. If there was an integration of the camp … we did not view it as a political statement one way or another. It was just OK, whereas the adults looked at it in a grander view of what was called Massive Resistance [to integration] in those days.”

In 1960, at a meeting when church members required Gresham to include a written warning if any event involving their kids would be integrated, he quit and left Martinsville the next day.

Gresham was “this priest who wanted to so lovingly pastor a group of people [whose philosophy] was different from his,” Pollina said. ”I think to a certain degree it kind of broke him. He didn’t really want to leave, but he couldn’t be honest to his calling and stay” in Martinsville.

The news of his leaving over segregation made it into newspapers even as far away as the Milwaukee Sentinel.