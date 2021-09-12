WATCH NOW: Jennifer Tatum's message of hope continues after her passing

In April 2014 she told the Bulletin how important community support was to her: “I wish I knew how to explain it to people. … I never would have imagined that this community could pull together like they are. And it’s for me. I’m not anybody important. I don’t hold any titles. I’m not significant in any way. And people just keep showing up for us. It brings tears to your eyes, but it sure does warm your heart.”

By January 2015 she had received a master’s degree as family nurse practitioner, which, on top of classes, included a year-long internship with Dr. Mahoney, a rotation with Dr. Paul Holyfield and a rotation with Martinsville Pediatrics.

During 2014 and the December before, she underwent seven surgeries and 14 rounds of chemotherapy. Then she had surgery to remove her last visible tumor three days after her graduation.

“That was like the ultimate graduation present,” she told the Bulletin in January 2015. “I honestly think having to do school while going through that whole mess, that was a blessing in disguise. It made me think about other things. ... On days when I just didn’t want to move, it made me get up and go to clinicals because I didn’t have a choice. I had to go or else fail the class.