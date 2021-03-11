WATCH NOW: Jim Rothrock 'never had a bad day in his life.'

Jim Rothrock is a Martinsville native who became the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services and served under five governors and who had a role in creating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
He died at his home in Richmond this past week after a brief illness. He was 72.
During surgery three weeks ago, doctors discovered so many tumors in Rothrock's abdomen that he was given 3 to 6 months to live.
The morning after he got that news, he surprised his wife, Jane Rothrock, with his obituary he just had written. “He goes, ‘Here you go, Jane. How does this sound?’,” she said.
The obit was full of humor and references to people who had been important parts of his life.
“That’s how Jim was, and he wanted it done his way, and that is just delightful,” she said. “Everybody will get a little chuckle” when they read it.
Jim Rothrock also was an effective leader who helped people with disabilities, including the development of the ADA.
“I always felt he was a mentor to me,” said retired Harvest Foundation President Allyson Rothrock, who had been his sister-in-law. “He knew more about disenfranchised people and how to help them, listening to issues, coming up with ways to help.”
'He missed nothing'
In 1963, when Jim Rothrock was a teenager, his father, Tom Rothrock died, leaving his mother, Ruth Rothrock, to raise him and his brother Dru. In January 1965, when Jim was a sophomore at Martinsville High School, he hit a car while sledding, injuring a spinal cord and leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.
He spent 6 months at Woodrow Wilson Rehab Center in Fishersville to learn how to navigate life from a wheelchair, said Dru Rothrock, who was 12 when the accident happened. Jim Rothrock returned to MHS for his junior year.
“He missed nothing,” his brother wrote by email. “He attended all sporting events, social, proms, civics, wedding and anything else!”
He got a bachelor’s degree from St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College in North Carolina but, as he wrote in his obituary, “barriers architectural and attitudinal (plus a crappy GPA) made jobs hard to find, but some leaders in vocational rehabilitation saw something to bet on and back to WWRC he went - training disabled folks on how to get jobs - a skill he had not quite mastered himself!”
Then he got a master’s degree in vocational rehab from Virginia Commonwealth University. In the fall of 1977, he was a graduate assistant at a VCU program for new counselors in the Mid-Atlantic.
There he met the former Jane Noonan of Connecticut, a new rehabilitation consultant who had come as a student in the 6-week program.
She said she and Jim Rothrock had such a good time together during her six weeks in Virginia that two weeks after she returned home, she turned around and went back to Virginia, and the couple got engaged.
They married nine months after they met. They had one son, Sam, and five grandchildren.
His career started off for a private rehabilitation company, she said, and he taught at VCU on weekends.
“He helped with the writing and formation of the Virginians with Disabilities Act [passed in 1985], which was the basis of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” she said – “and he was in the Rose Garden when George Bush signed the ADA into law” in 1990.
The governors call
“He wanted to do more,” and Gov. Douglas Wilder (1990-94) appointed him to head an advocacy agency for people with disabilities -- “The name was changed over time,” she said. He ran a department of lawyers who fought for the rights of people with disabilities.
After 15 years heading the state agency, “he was fired by Gov. [George] Allen [1994-1998], so for eight years he ran his own company, Rothrock Group Ltd.,” which worked with Americans with Disability Act requirements.
Gov. Mark Warner (2002-2006) brought him back into Virginia agency leadership, she said. During Terry McAuliffe’s term, the department of aging merged with the rehab department “into one giant agency,” which her husband led, she said.
Overall, he “worked for governors Wilder, Warner, [Tim] Kaine … [Bob] McDonnell and McAuliffe, helping Virginians with disabilities exceed others’ expectations of them and Vintage Virginians gain independence and dignity,” his obituary states.
He also supported community agencies and charities, including his church and CultureWorks, Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia and Wilson Workforce Rehabilitation Center Foundation.
Her husband also had fun with what he believed in, Jane Rothrock said. He got his first tattoo at age 62 – as part of a fundraiser for CultureWorks. The tattoo was an inch-long group of three parallel lines, a replica of a tattoo found on a man preserved in ice, from before the time of Egyptian mummies.
Rothrock was featured in area media and even the U.S. Air magazine as a “tattoo virgin” with his first tattoo, supporting the arts and ancient culture.
He was a fan of Joseph Pope and the Tams, and “every time we went to see, wherever they were, Joe would always recognize Jim and point him out to the crowd: ‘My good friend Jimmy!’” Dru Rothrock wrote.
Special memories included parties at Jim and Jane’s house, “Christmas Eve at the late Granny Betty Brown’s house and New Year’s day at the late R.M. Simmons house watching football and dining on beef tenderloin and sipping Pinch Scotch,” he wrote.
His brother also cheered so heartily for the Keydets of Virginia Military Institute that he would be taken for an alumus, Dru Rothrock wrote.
‘He made things happen’
Despite a vibrant life in Richmond, “he loved Martinsville,” his widow said. “It was the best place to grow up.
“His mother was such a part of Martinsville, and Dru is such a part of Martinsville, and we love Ally.”
“He was a Martinsville boy no matter what,” Allyson Rothrock said.
When he was commissioner of the agency in Richmond, and she was still at Harvest, “we talked all the time about issues and possible projects and things we could do in partnership.
“For me to work with him was unbelievable,” she said. “To watch the way he worked. … He was an amazing listener. He knew so much about hurdles. He was a solutions person. He empowered people in a way that I never saw anybody else able to do.
“A lot of it was because he was empowered. The guy never had a bad day in his life.”
When Jim Rothrock would come to Martinsville, he and Allyson Rothrock would visit centers such as MARC Workshop together, she said.
Being his sister-in-law opened a lot of doors for her and the Harvest Foundation, she said: “He made things happen,” and when she would call agency heads or politicians, because of her connection to him they would say “‘OK, tell us what you want.’”
5 minutes of grace
Seven weeks ago, he went into the hospital for pressure sores, a common problem for people confined to wheelchairs, which he had been for 56 years, his widow said.
While there, a scan and then colonoscopy revealed two blockages in his colon. During surgery, doctors discovered that he had cancer.
They gave him 3 to 6 months to live, she said.
Throughout his final weeks, his spirits were high, Allyson Rothrock said. “He said to me in his last days, ‘One of the gifts of paralysis I have is no pain.”
When people found out he was sick, he got 30 cards a day "… from people across the state” who had worked with him at all levels, Jane Rothrock said. “Jim just loved it. One person said he was a true servant leader. There was just a way about him that people respected how he led, but he also let others lead.”
He would have considered his greatest accomplishment “the fact that he felt like he helped disabled folks,” she said, and now “the fact that our son does that. That’s the best thing ever.”
Their five grandchildren also reigned supreme in his life, she said.
“Jim was born a Baptist and kind of floundered a little bit there and came back to the church. He was so happy he came back to the church, and his grandchildren are very rooted in the church," she said.
He treasured his friends throughout his life, she said. Last weekend, three high school chums, George “Tommy” Thomasson, Dickie Randolph and Drewry Penn, visited him. His college friends had been planning to come this weekend.
He had told a doctor that he wasn’t afraid of dying, except for those last 5 minutes.
Dr. Rudra Beharrysingh replied, “‘Those last 5 minutes, don’t worry. They’re full of grace. You’ll love it,’” she said. That brought her husband great comfort.
Because of the pandemic, the funeral on March 23 will be private. His ashes will be scattered at his favorite place: Holden Beach, N.C., in the water.
