WATCH NOW: Jim Rothrock 'never had a bad day in his life.'

His brother also cheered so heartily for the Keydets of Virginia Military Institute that he would be taken for an alumus, Dru Rothrock wrote.

‘He made things happen’

Despite a vibrant life in Richmond, “he loved Martinsville,” his widow said. “It was the best place to grow up.

“His mother was such a part of Martinsville, and Dru is such a part of Martinsville, and we love Ally.”

“He was a Martinsville boy no matter what,” Allyson Rothrock said.

When he was commissioner of the agency in Richmond, and she was still at Harvest, “we talked all the time about issues and possible projects and things we could do in partnership.

“For me to work with him was unbelievable,” she said. “To watch the way he worked. … He was an amazing listener. He knew so much about hurdles. He was a solutions person. He empowered people in a way that I never saw anybody else able to do.

“A lot of it was because he was empowered. The guy never had a bad day in his life.”

When Jim Rothrock would come to Martinsville, he and Allyson Rothrock would visit centers such as MARC Workshop together, she said.