WATCH NOW: JROTC at BHS retire American Flag

A flag retirement ceremony is something that most people will probably only see once in their lives.

That's part of what made Thursday's ceremony at Bassett High School (BHS) so special for the BHS Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) students, said Lt. Col. David Hann.

The JROTC conducted the formal ceremony with members of the American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78 under the supervision of Hann, who is retired from the United States Army and in the instructor of the JROTC students at BHS.

The students were dressed in their formal uniforms and performed the ceremony in a lot behind the school.

“This is a solemn, serious and honorable ceremony,” Hann said before the invocation was given. Present from the American Legion Dillard post #78 were Cmdr. Sonny Richardson and Adjutant Curtis R. Millner, Sr.

“Flags are treated with respect and honor because they represent those who worked, fought and sacrificed their lives for our rights and freedoms,” Hann said. “They represent all of us. Not only the armed forces who fought and died for our flag, but the hardworking people of the United States of America.”

Once a flag is no longer in fitting condition to be displayed, it should be able to retire with dignity, he said. That is the purpose of the ceremony they held: to retire flags that were no longer suitable to be displayed in a respectful and dignified way.

“It’s very important, especially for the high school students. What they are doing now, they’ll never experience it anymore in their life once they leave high school,” Richardson said. “Once they learn about the American flag, nobody has to tell them anymore. They know how important it is.”

Before the flags were prepared, there was a performance of the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Then Richardson and Millner helped prepare a flag to be retired through burning. They prepared only one of the flags to represent all of the flags that were retired at the ceremony. To do this, they remove the union (the blue section with stars) from the stripes and then cut the stripes from each other.

The separate flag parts are placed in the fire, and then the other flags being retired were placed in their entirety into the fire.

Hann played military “Taps” on the trumpet, and then the group stood in silence as the fire to burned out. The ashes were placed in a container to be buried at the Fairhaven cemetery. “May they be consumed in dignity, and remembered in honor,” Hann said.

Breanna Sauls, a BHS student who said she who joined JROTC to be with her friends and stayed for the family she made there, said, “It’s just nice to see other people in the community, like the VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars] and the news … come together to watch something so special.”

Hann said that the importance of this event being held at BHS lies in the fact that “this is the only place they’ll probably ever do this, they probably won’t do this any other time in their life” and that “they learn the importance of what the flag stands for.”

“They pledge allegiance to it every morning, but beyond that that’s probably all they ever honor the flag,” he added. “Here, they get to actually honor it in its retirement.”

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-224-2566.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.