WATCH NOW: Julian Vaughn, 20, answers his calling

The Pentecostal way

Vaughn said ministry, restoration and salvation are the main themes of his sermons.

“They call it expository preaching. I just call it preaching,” he said. “I focus on a main scripture, and then I pull the elements out of that scripture that apply to our lives and the children of God … practical, yet relative to the believer.”

When speaking at different churches, “you do have to know your audience,” he said. “I cannot deny the fact that I try to do what we call spirit-led preaching.”

For the most part, he said of his preaching style, “I start off monotone, then I work my way into it. If I get excited, I work my way into getting louder. You don’t want to start off hollering at people.”

He described his denomination as Pentecostal Apostolic. “We’re charismatic. To some people, we’re just expressive. Some people to go baseball games, and they get loud. We go to church, and we’re loud. I keep a balance.”

In church, “I do believe in deliverance, speaking in tongues and the gifts of laying hands. I know some people frown upon it but, you know, whatever. We embrace it at the right times. … We have order.”

Looking ahead