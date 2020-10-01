WATCH NOW: Julian Vaughn, 20, answers his calling

Julian Vaughn of Martinsville, who made a splash in high school with the school’s TV news program, NSBE and the Harvest Youth Board, is now making the rounds as a popular area preacher.
The 20-year-old is the son of Debbie and Kenny Vaughn of Martinsville, brother of Lee and Jordan Vaughn and grandson of the late Judia and Roosevelt Griggs and Amos and Christine Vaughn.
He grew up in Mount Sinai Church, where Bishop J.C. Richardson is the pastor, and in recent years has been attending Truth & Worship Outreach Ministries in Danville.
His mother is his greatest support, he said.
Pastor Charles Whitfield of First Baptist Church East Martinsville said, “It’s very admirable and even more of a blessing that his family helped him to nurture his walk with Christ.”
At Martinsville High School Vaughn and friends Luis Romero, Dustin Staples and Daniel Peay started and ran the student news program WMHS8.
Through his role on the Harvest Youth Board, he helped issue grants “to youth-based activities in the community” and host events such as the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Dinner.
As a member of the local junior chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers, under the direction of Helen Howell, he went to conventions and attending various programs.
Those experiences “opened up a lot of doors,” Vaughn said. “We were able to connect with people” from the media and other professions, and he’s still in contact with them. Additionally, lessons he learned about speaking professionally to a crowd and “how to function in leadership” have taken him a long way.
Headed for the pulpit
“In watching Julian (now Min. Vaughn) over the past decade or so, he has shown a deep and sincere love for God, church and humanity," Whitfield wrote. "He’s one who, unlike most, understood with clarity at an early age that there was a divine call upon his life.”
Vaughn’s mission and purpose grew strong during his middle-school years. He founded what he called Greater Vision Ministries – before he knew about charters. That made him chuckle. Greater Vision’s Facebook page is still up, with encouraging religious-based posts, but not active in the past few years.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I just knew that eventually I was going to end up preaching,” Vaughn said. “In the past year the Lord really began to deal with me about accepting the call to preach.”
In December 2018 he talked with his pastor about it, and the pastor “gave me some time to prepare myself through prayer and fasting.”
He gave his initial sermon at Truth & Worship and never looked back. That was in the pulpit, but “I’ve been 'boot preaching' all my life,” he said. Having his initial proper sermon “was just the satisfaction of knowing I was pleasing the Lord.”
Support Local Journalism
Speaking in front of hundreds of people didn’t faze him one bit, he said, thanks to his varied experiences with the Harvest Youth Board, WMHS-8 and NSBE.
The only thing he was worried about, he said, was that “I didn’t want to disappoint the Lord or disappoint the people.” It was “just a matter of preaching the truth and not screwing it up.”
He has preached at many churches in Danville, and the various churches in Martinsville where he’s preached included First Baptist East Martinsville, Mount Sinai Church and, just last month for its Youth in Ministry program and school-supplies giveaway, Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries, where Gaston Battle presides. He even has preached in Texas, at The Ramp.
“As a child he was raised under Bishop J.C. Richardson and he developed even as a child a love for the preaching of the Gospel,” Battle wrote by email. “He takes his time to present God's Word with clarity and understanding.”
Not only that, but he comes prepared – Vaughn brought two of his friends and a brother to help in video technology and on drums, Battle said.
“When I watched him preach, I saw a mature young man with a heart for God and to properly present the Word of God to the world. I am not his pastor, but I was happy and proud to have him preach on our first Youth in Ministry Day,” Battle said.
The Pentecostal way
Vaughn said ministry, restoration and salvation are the main themes of his sermons.
“They call it expository preaching. I just call it preaching,” he said. “I focus on a main scripture, and then I pull the elements out of that scripture that apply to our lives and the children of God … practical, yet relative to the believer.”
When speaking at different churches, “you do have to know your audience,” he said. “I cannot deny the fact that I try to do what we call spirit-led preaching.”
For the most part, he said of his preaching style, “I start off monotone, then I work my way into it. If I get excited, I work my way into getting louder. You don’t want to start off hollering at people.”
He described his denomination as Pentecostal Apostolic. “We’re charismatic. To some people, we’re just expressive. Some people to go baseball games, and they get loud. We go to church, and we’re loud. I keep a balance.”
In church, “I do believe in deliverance, speaking in tongues and the gifts of laying hands. I know some people frown upon it but, you know, whatever. We embrace it at the right times. … We have order.”
Looking ahead
Vaughn was graduated from MHS with an advanced diploma. He is finishing his last semester at Patrick Henry Community College, then plans to transfer to Radford University. His career plans aren’t set, he said, but he may lean toward cybersecurity.
He said that when he goes away to Radford, he prays that he will be able to continue to do ministry.
“I feel like the pulpit is part of the calling,” he said. “The ultimate calling is discipleship. The ultimate calling is to reach the masses, no matter what.” If he doesn’t preach, he will have other ways to “reach people through the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Will he eventually have a church of his own?
“Time will tell. Time will tell,” Vaughn said.
“I believe a lot of people can have aspiration for something and then rush into it. I’ll let the Lord be the ultimate decision-maker.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.