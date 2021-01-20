WATCH NOW: Kamala Harris: 'More than just an inspiration'

Magna Vista High School senior Kendall Motley is headed to Duke University with help from Vice President Kamala Harris’s sorority – and she said she aims to follow Harris’s career path.
Seeing Harris sworn in as the first woman of color as the nation’s vice president “is more than just an inspiration. It’s living proof that I can achieve my own personal goals of becoming an attorney,” Motley said. “I now believe I can sit on a bench as a judge one day. I have worked so hard through school.”
She has been accepted to her “dream school,” Duke University. Harris is a member of the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, and AKA’s Kappa Delta Omega chapter helped “to prepare me for the college application process,” she said.
The chapter’s president is Shana Legrant, who watched the inauguration on her cell phone while at work.
“It has just been such a day of delight. It’s just glorious, a wonderful feeling,” she said. “… For a Black woman and just women in general in this country to have this happen … is just so profound.
“It makes us smile collectively, in our sorority, and just women of color overall.”
The teammates on the Magna Vista High School basketball teams have been talking about Harris for quite a while. “Many are really excited about this new moment in history,” said their coach, Kyana Smith.
About the inauguration ceremony, she said, “A lot of them are watching. They wouldn’t miss this.”
Some of the players shared their thoughts:
- “For the nation it means we’re making progress. … To me Kamala Harris as our vice president means we as girls, especially Black girls, can accomplish anything we want in life.” – Amari Hairston, 13
- “Kamala Harris inspires me to strive for greatness and know it’s no limitations to what I can do. Kamala makes me feel powerful and proud to be a girl of color.” – Miranda Reynolds, 13
- “Yes, we had Obama, who was also Black, but Kamala is the first Black woman to be vice president. … I personally feel that Harris will get things done because I can tell that she is very knowledgeable in her field.” – Tania Starkie, 17
- “I hope she makes the world a better place due to the lack of president and vice president we had. I have a good feeling about these 4 years!” - DaiShaundria Giggetts, 15
- “I think it shows other girls of color that they should be confident in their own skin. Also, that they can be successful just like her because she is someone to look up to. I also believe that it’ll inspire other women of color to run for big positions like vice president and president.” - Nala Preston, 16
- “Kamala Harris being elected as vice president has given hope to teenagers of color all over the world. As a teenager it gives me confidence in knowing that no matter the color of my skin or gender I have the ability to be and become whatever I desire as long as I put in effort and the hard work that it takes to be successful.” – Sanaa Hairston, 13.
And then Mya Moyer, 14, a student at Laurel Park Middle School, offered this: "As a young lady of color, I am grateful to see this pivotal moment in history. This is a very BIG step in the right direction for the fight for equality for women and racial injustices. I am proud to be a young black female! We have made so much improvements throughout history. This is a chance for us to be heard on a larger platform. I feel that my voice for change is more powerful and effective. I hope that God will continue to bless our nation and that this historical event will help everyone to see that all people are created and should be treated equally."
For adults, seeing an African-American man become president and then a woman of color become vice president are firsts, the coach said, but kids of today will grow up seeing that as the norm.
Recent Ferrum College graduate Courtney Martin said Harris has set a new standard: “To witness Barack Obama as the first black male president in 2008 and now in 2021 to witness Kamala Harris as the first black female vice president has been everything our ancestors fought for. The right to even vote was something we fought for over the years. I wish my grandparents and great grandparents were here to witness both historical moments that I get the chance to be a part of.
“As a woman, we all struggle with the gendered stereotypes of being in a leadership position especially at this level. We often have to hear we are ‘too emotional,’ ‘angry,’ our attitudes are ‘awful,’ and the list could go on on why we aren’t fit to be in a leadership position,” Martin said. Harris broke “these barriers and prove that we as women and black women can be leaders at any level.”
Ingrid Joyce says it brings a smile to her face to see someone in the White House that looks like she does. “I like seeing someone elected as Vice President look like someone in my family,” said Joyce. “There was Michelle [Obama], but she wasn’t elected. This is something I didn’t get to see growing up.”
Joyce, a Patrick County native, is a head personal trainer in Raleigh, N.C. She said it is encouraging to her to see more Black females in elected positions or running for office, like Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) who has launched a bid to be Virginia’s next governor and, if elected, would become the nation’s first African-American woman to lead a state.
“It’s very inspiring seeing not only a woman but a black woman being elected into such a high position,” said De’Ajah Hairston, a 16-year-old who makes and sells lip gloss as Ajah’s Elixir. “It motivates many girls like myself, to be reminded that anything is possible, and we’ve already came a long way all we got to do is keep pushing and achieving and that will be us one day.
Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles said, “… my grandfather was called vulgar names. My grandmother could not go to college as it was seen as a waste for women, even though she was valedictorian of her class. So many people have fought for basic decency and respect. To now see a black women in the second highest office in our nature, I have a deep respect and thankfulness for all the people who paved the way for this to happen …”
Charity Whitfield, an eighth-grader at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, said, “With her being an African-American woman in the position she is in, being now the vice president, it inspires me to know that I can be big and do things that I can put my mind to and if she can do it I can too. Because of the world we live in it’s a big deal for her to be the first woman vice president and a an African-America vice president, showing that a change is happening in our world.”
Bill Wyatt contributed to this story.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.