WATCH NOW: Kamala Harris: 'More than just an inspiration'

And then Mya Moyer, 14, a student at Laurel Park Middle School, offered this: "As a young lady of color, I am grateful to see this pivotal moment in history. This is a very BIG step in the right direction for the fight for equality for women and racial injustices. I am proud to be a young black female! We have made so much improvements throughout history. This is a chance for us to be heard on a larger platform. I feel that my voice for change is more powerful and effective. I hope that God will continue to bless our nation and that this historical event will help everyone to see that all people are created and should be treated equally."

For adults, seeing an African-American man become president and then a woman of color become vice president are firsts, the coach said, but kids of today will grow up seeing that as the norm.

Recent Ferrum College graduate Courtney Martin said Harris has set a new standard: “To witness Barack Obama as the first black male president in 2008 and now in 2021 to witness Kamala Harris as the first black female vice president has been everything our ancestors fought for. The right to even vote was something we fought for over the years. I wish my grandparents and great grandparents were here to witness both historical moments that I get the chance to be a part of.