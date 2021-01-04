WATCH NOW: Lawson remains Martinsville's mayor; Bowles becomes vice mayor

Martinsville City Council members returned Kathy Lawson as mayor of Martinsville and installed Jennifer Bowles to replace Chad Martin as vice mayor after Monday's organizational meeting.
Tammy Pearson's swearing-in as the newest council member was ceremonial on Monday, because she had already been sworn in privately at the end of the year.
"There is a state law, it can't wait and we wanted to be sure that she had taken the oath," said Eric Monday, the city's attorney and assistant manager.
The meeting began with an impassioned invocation by Charles Whitfield, pastor of the First Baptist Church East Martinsville.
Ashby Pritchett, Martinsville's clerk of court, called the meeting to order and then swore in Pearson and Lawson, who was re-elected in November.
Said Chad Martin: "I will affirm; I do not swear."
Pritchett changed the word "swear" to "affirm" and Martin agreed to affirm the duties required of him as a re-elected member of council.
Pritchett then entertained motions for the nomination of mayor.
Martin nominated Bowles and Turner nominated Lawson. Pritchett called for the vote and Martin voted for Bowles and Bowles voted for herself.
Turner and Pearson voted for Lawson, and Lawson voted for herself.
Pritchett then turned the meeting over to Lawson and she opened the floor for nominations for vice mayor.
Martin nominated Bowles and Turner nominated Pearson.
Lawson called for the vote for Pearson first and Pearson voted for herself along with Turner.
Then the vote was called for Bowles, and she voted for herself while receiving votes from Martin and Lawson.
There are designated seats for the mayor and vice mayor in council chambers. The next council member with the most seniority is afforded the choice of the next open seat.
Turner chose to occupy the seat previously held by Bowles.
Martin took the seat previously occupied by Jim Woods, who lost his re-election bid, and Pearson took Turner's previous seat.
Council then unanimously chose to keep meeting dates in the new year on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, but they changed the meeting time from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Council met previously in closed session at 7 p.m. and will now convene behind closed doors at 6:30 p.m. in 2021.
"I thank God and pray and hope everyone stays safe," Martin said.
Turner congratulated Lawson and Bowles and said he was looking forward to working with everyone on council in the new year.
Said Pearson: "I thank my husband and my children for supporting me during the campaign... and I thank the citizens - I am humbled and honored."
Bowles thanked God, her family and her sister, who she described as her "A-1, day-1, road dog."
"Congratulations to the newly elected and re-elected council members," Bowles said. "I hope for a great year and any disagreements [remain] respectful and tactful and we all do what is in the best interest of the citizens."
Lawson became emotional when she addressed her peers and the audience in council chambers.
"I praise my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and to my family - there are not enough words - for everything you give up so I can do this," said Lawson. "Service to humanity is the best work in life and to each of you, I thank you for this opportunity. It's very humbling to sit in this chair."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.