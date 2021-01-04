WATCH NOW: Lawson remains Martinsville's mayor; Bowles becomes vice mayor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pritchett then turned the meeting over to Lawson and she opened the floor for nominations for vice mayor.

Martin nominated Bowles and Turner nominated Pearson.

Lawson called for the vote for Pearson first and Pearson voted for herself along with Turner.

Then the vote was called for Bowles, and she voted for herself while receiving votes from Martin and Lawson.

There are designated seats for the mayor and vice mayor in council chambers. The next council member with the most seniority is afforded the choice of the next open seat.

Turner chose to occupy the seat previously held by Bowles.

Martin took the seat previously occupied by Jim Woods, who lost his re-election bid, and Pearson took Turner's previous seat.

Council then unanimously chose to keep meeting dates in the new year on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, but they changed the meeting time from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Council met previously in closed session at 7 p.m. and will now convene behind closed doors at 6:30 p.m. in 2021.

"I thank God and pray and hope everyone stays safe," Martin said.