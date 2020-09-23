WATCH NOW: Leaders at troubled nursing home in Stuart appear to be gone

The administrator and director of nursing of Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, a troubled long-term care facility in Stuart, appear to be no longer working there.
Their phones don’t work, and emails sent to their addresses are not answered.
The jobs of administrator, held by Anthony Brunicardi, and director of nursing, held by Holly Lambert, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection are listed as available on the job-search websites ZipRecruiter.com and Indeed.com, Stafficial.com and others.
Relatives of the home’s residents say they have been asking for Brunicardi and Lambert for the past week or so, and staff had said they were not around or that they no longer worked there.
Job listings for Blue Ridge on ZipRecruiter.com, in addition to the ones for those two top positions, include three for registered nurse, three for licensed practical nurse, on for Q MDS RN nurse and several certified nursing assistants, all listed within in the past two weeks.
Throughout the summer and early fall, Blue Ridge staff and family members of residents have been telling the Bulletin about myriad problems at the facility, including improper care of the residents, hiding outbreaks from the Virginia Department of Health, which are required to be reported, and not answering phone calls.
In July a Blue Ridge spokesperson told the Bulletin that Blue Ridge had 42 reported cases among residents and 13 among staff.
None of the calls or emails to various employees of Blue Ridge have been answered since then. Emails sent Wednesday morning to Stephanie Shelton at Blue Ridge and Amanda Gray at The Landmark Center were not answered by the end of the business day, nor were emails sent through those two facilities’ websites.
Patrick County was one of the last counties in Virginia to have had any reported coronavirus cases, but once they came, they snowballed. As of Wednesday, the county has had 271 cases including 51 hospitalizations and 24 deaths, the most in the West Piedmont Health District.
The high numbers are largely associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility, a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson has said, without identifying that facility.
Blue Ridge’s coronavirus outbreak also dealt a heavy blow to the Jeb Stuart Rescue Squad, which transports patients from Blue Ridge to the hospital. Janice Plaster Turner, a lifetime member of the squad who had held every position in the organization, died. A total of nine squad volunteers – half the squad – have tested positive as well, along with many of their family members.
Calls made to Blue Ridge at 276-694-7161, the number published on its website and other sources, and used successfully in the past by the Bulletin, were not answered but rather met with the recording, “Welcome to Verizon wireless. Your call cannot be completed as dialed. Please check the number and dial again.”
When the Bulletin called Blue Ridge’s sister facility, The Landmark Center, at 276-694-3050 – a number previously successfully used for contact and listed on its website – it received the same failedcall response.
Parent company
Blue Ridge’s parent company is Hill Valley Healthcare. An internet search of that name plus “Stuart, Virginia” did not show any “Hill Valley Healthcare” that could be confirmed as the owner of the two Stuart facilities.
The website that appeared, by its name, to be the most likely was www.hillvalleyhc.com. That website gave no indication of its location or business, and other results of websites with the words “Hill Valley” included enough information to show they were not for Blue Ridge or The Landmark Center.
The website www.hillvalleyhc.com only showed only a blue screen with a moving background, logo for Hill Valley Healthcare, the words “Join our family!”, the email address info@hillvalleyhc.com and, in light, small letters, “Video Background Demo (live).”
No other part of the website could be accessed from the home page, but around an hour after the first check, another page of the website appeared, seemingly only a template for Squarespace website services.
An email sent Wednesday morning to info@hillvalleyhc.com was not answered by the end of the business day.
Besides the job listings and newspaper article about the scabies and coronavirus outbreaks, the only other obvious internet presence for Hill Valley Healthcare is on the site of the investment/financing company, H.J. Sims at https://hjsims.com/hill-valley-healthcare/.
It states, in part, “A Joint Venture (the ‘JV’ or the “Borrower”) led by Hill Valley Healthcare (‘Hill Valley’) reached an agreement to acquire a Portfolio of two skilled nursing facilities and one assisted living community (the “Portfolio”). Founded by two experienced skilled nursing industry professionals, Hill Valley is a new healthcare venture formed to own and operate skilled nursing facilities with an emphasis on providing the highest quality of care. Hill Valley’s partner in the transaction (the ‘JV Partner’) is a national owner and operator of skilled nursing facilities.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
