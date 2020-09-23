WATCH NOW: Leaders at troubled nursing home in Stuart appear to be gone

In July a Blue Ridge spokesperson told the Bulletin that Blue Ridge had 42 reported cases among residents and 13 among staff.

None of the calls or emails to various employees of Blue Ridge have been answered since then. Emails sent Wednesday morning to Stephanie Shelton at Blue Ridge and Amanda Gray at The Landmark Center were not answered by the end of the business day, nor were emails sent through those two facilities’ websites.

Patrick County was one of the last counties in Virginia to have had any reported coronavirus cases, but once they came, they snowballed. As of Wednesday, the county has had 271 cases including 51 hospitalizations and 24 deaths, the most in the West Piedmont Health District.

The high numbers are largely associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility, a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson has said, without identifying that facility.

Blue Ridge’s coronavirus outbreak also dealt a heavy blow to the Jeb Stuart Rescue Squad, which transports patients from Blue Ridge to the hospital. Janice Plaster Turner, a lifetime member of the squad who had held every position in the organization, died. A total of nine squad volunteers – half the squad – have tested positive as well, along with many of their family members.