WATCH NOW: Legal "slot-like gaming machines" have arrived in Henry County

"In spite of the fact that we're opening our doors to gambling in the commonwealth, we feel like as small-business operators that we're being unfairly targeted and picked out," said Sadler at the news conference.

While Stanley claims the state is bending to lobbyists for casinos and other gaming interests by blocking competition, Colonial Downs says they just followed the rules.

"We actually have a document that was signed off by the Commonwealth saying you are allowed to do this in this jurisdiction," Dellaverson said. "It seem like the gray games just showed up one day."

But Sadler says he has been offering skill games for 25 years at a truck stop in Emporia.

"They have served as a tremendous lifeline to us to help us in times like these," Sadler said.

A Norfolk Circuit Court judge issued an opinion the day after the ban began that said the businesses in that area that had filed suit had not demonstrated that halting the ban would be in the best interest of the public.

"We are a regulated industry. We get a traditional gaming license through a governing body and they oversee our daily operations as well," Dellaverson said.