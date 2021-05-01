WATCH NOW: Lifelong resident and former Martinsville mayor says tearful good-bye to his 'community'

L. D. Oakes has spent his life in the service of his community. Still known as “Mr. Mayor” to many who see him around town, Oakes, who has lived most of his 83 years here, is packing his bags and leaving.

“It’s been my pleasure to be with you guys and work with you in the community and work with you at church, and we’re longtime friends, and we will continue to be friends,” Oakes said to a small group of close friends at a farewell gathering at Rania’s Restaurant on Friday.

Oakes is moving to Cincinnati to be closer to his son and daughter and their families.

“It was a tough decision for us to decide to move,” Oakes said. “The kids have been working on us for years.”

Oakes was elected to Martinsville City Council in 1976 and served for 20 years, retiring in 1996.

He helped manage the city through tumultuous change, and even at his going-away event he had a thought about the city's ongoing plans to revert its status and become a town in Henry County.

We will get to that later, but Oakes should know the impact of such moves. At the time he retired from public service, he was the longest-serving member on council.