WATCH NOW: Lifelong resident and former Martinsville mayor says tearful good-bye to his 'community'

L. D. Oakes has spent his life in the service of his community. Still known as “Mr. Mayor” to many who see him around town, Oakes, who has lived most of his 83 years here, is packing his bags and leaving.
“It’s been my pleasure to be with you guys and work with you in the community and work with you at church, and we’re longtime friends, and we will continue to be friends,” Oakes said to a small group of close friends at a farewell gathering at Rania’s Restaurant on Friday.
Oakes is moving to Cincinnati to be closer to his son and daughter and their families.
“It was a tough decision for us to decide to move,” Oakes said. “The kids have been working on us for years.”
Oakes was elected to Martinsville City Council in 1976 and served for 20 years, retiring in 1996.
He helped manage the city through tumultuous change, and even at his going-away event he had a thought about the city's ongoing plans to revert its status and become a town in Henry County.
We will get to that later, but Oakes should know the impact of such moves. At the time he retired from public service, he was the longest-serving member on council.
That record was broken by Gene Teague, who retired with 21 years as a council member, and in 2018, when Teague was presented with a proclamation in honor of his service and a key to the city, he thanked Oakes for being his mentor and providing advice.
Teague was among those on hand on Friday to share his thoughts on the legacy that Oakes leaves.
“He had a tremendous impact on the community during those 20 years, during some of the roughest times as the community transitioned,” Teague said.
The North American Free Trade Agreement went into effect two years before Oakes retired, but with industries of all sorts finding it more profitable to operate outside the country, furniture factories and knitting mills across the city and county began to dismantle, lay off workers and started moving operations overseas,
It fell to Oakes to try to steer the city through the uncertain waters of the future.
Both Oakes and his wife of 65 years, Retha, worked at and retired from DuPont after 35 years.
That plant where Oakes worked once employed 5,000 people and had closed its doors with the changing economic climate.
Oakes came from a humble beginning. He was born in 1937 in Snow Creek, in Franklin County, and worked on the family's tobacco farm.
He graduated from Franklin County High School in 1956, served four years in the Air Force, came back home and married his high school sweetheart and went to work at DuPont.
He was re-elected to City Council four times after that initial victory in 1976.
“He served on the Virginia Municipal League and became one of only three people from Martinsville to be president of that organization,” Teague said. “He used that leadership and experience to help other communities and state legislators.”
'We've had a great life'
Oakes has been actively involved in the Martinsville Bulldog Booster Club, the Martinsville Speedway, McCabe Memorial Baptist Church and the Grace Network.
Henry County PSA Safety Manager Tim Byrd grew up living next to Oakes on Crescent Street in Martinsville and played with the Oakeses' kids growing up.
Byrd is now the president of the Booster Club and announced at the gathering Friday that a $500 contribution from the club had been made to Grace Network in honor of Oakes.
Oakes promised he and his wife would be back to visit, but the Martinsville community will always be on his mind.
“I’ll have all those memories of each one of you,” Oakes said. “We’ve had a great life.”
Oakes paused for a moment as his lower lip trembled.
“Can you imagine 83 years in this community and all you wonderful people?” Oakes asked. “I consider you my family. I’ve worked with all of you trying to move my community forward."
About reversion
In October 2019, Martinsville City Council held a public hearing on the idea of reverting the status of Martinsville from a city to a town. There were about 50 people in attendance that night, and one of them was Oakes.
He didn’t speak at the meeting but alluded to the subject in his farewell words on Friday: “I don’t see Martinsville. I don’t see Henry County.
"I see a great community.”
Oakes paused for another moment and then collected himself.
“I’m very proud of this city, and the people in this room have been a part of moving this city forward, and you’re going to continue to be a part.
“I’ll have all of you in my prayers as I think about you."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.