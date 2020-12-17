WATCH NOW: Lighting up the holidays in Ridgeway

Three years ago, Lonnie May of Ridgeway talked his neighbor, Adrian Nolasco, into putting up one Christmas lights display.
Now Nolasco is trying to talk May into getting the power company to install “a special breaker box” specifically to power up the holiday lights-and-music show the two men produce for their community.
These neighbors decorate a long expanse of Lowland Drive, an area off Joseph Martin Highway not far from the SPCA.
May has been decorating with Christmas lights for 20 years, the first 10 in Plant City, Fla., and the latest 10 in Ridgeway. This is his second year, however, of having his lights set to turn on and off, flashing and skipping and hopping and glowing, to the rhythm of Christmas music. The movement of lights is coordinated to 17 songs broadcast over FM frequency 101.7 within a half a mile of his house.
In all, there are more than 100 set pieces to the displays, each with several strings of lights, the men estimated.
May had so many Christmas decorations there wasn’t room enough for them even in his spacious double lot, so Nolasco displays many of them in his yard. Nolasco has the older ones, incandescent lights on about 30 holiday and animal shapes that had been handmade in Plant City. May has newer models with LED lights on his yard.
“That’s why you see the variance of tone,” May said.
His neighbor “did an excellent job” of setting up a Christmas display, May said. “I come out every night. It makes me smile,” he said.
Nolasco’s first year of decorating involved just a Christmas tree, and last year, May “gave me the idea” of the flagpole with strings of light streaming down from of it, suggestive of a tree, and echoing two similar designs May had.
“He told me this year,” by connecting to the light show program, “We can make it dance, your tree and my tree together,” Nolasco said.
As full as their yards are with decorations, Nolasco is setting his sights even higher.
He said he would love a big Santa and sleigh atop his house – as soon as he can figure out how to attach them up there without harming his metal roof.
He also is daydreaming about extending his driveway into a loop all the way around his house. That way he could put decorations in the back yard, too, and people would be able to drive around to see them.
“I would like to have more money and have a big show,” he said.
A little setback
May, a Pennsylvania native, has worked for Verizon and now for CenturyLink, but he’s scheduled to retire on March 5.
Nolasco and his wife, Gladys Galvez, have four daughters: Elizabeth, 20; Emma, 8; Delilah, 5; and Emily, 3. The family moved to Henry County 6 years ago from California.
Nolasco said he would have liked an earlier start setting up the decorations, but he was detained – by having COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
As soon as health authorities “called me and said, ‘You can go out,’ I was like ‘Boom!’” and got right to it, barely less than a month before Christmas.
It takes the equivalent of nearly a 40-hour work week for each man to put up the displays. Once it’s all up, “it requires a lot of maintenance,” said May, who has worked on the display every day since Nov. 11.
Next year, he said, he will start in October.
Nolasco goes out every day to inspect the decorations. He uses a “buzz box” to help identify where bad bulbs are, and he carries and divider case with spare bulbs organized by style and color.
The displays use commercial grade, rather than the lighter residential grade, strings of lights; they cost around $27 each, May said. Nonetheless, bulbs go out regularly and are especially vulnerable during rain.
Rather than after-Christmas discounts at stores, May gets his buying discounts by placing large orders, such as the $700 worth of lights he bought this fall.
Adding the music
Apart from the set-up and maintenance, May works throughout the year on the music program run from his computer.
It operates seven controllers that work 16 channels each. He has invested thousands of dollars into the system.
The operating program is in a chart or database format, with an entry for each of the 112 channels going down the left side and time blocks running across the top. Each song is given a block for each 1/10th of a second, and the entire screen can only show 4 seconds of the song at a time (that’s 40 blocks).
In each 1/10th second block, May indicates whether each of those 112 channels should be on or off, or on other setting.
Imagine doing that for one song: A 3 ½ minute song has 2,100 sound blocks, and over 112 channels, that’s 235,200 decisions he has to make in the choreography of the lights, and notations to make it happen.
His track has 17 songs.
A childhood dream
May said the light show usually increases his power bills by about $100. Nolasco said his goes up by about $30 to $50.
Hitching a thumb toward his neighbor’s property, May said with a laugh, “His will go up more this year.”
Both men said they hope as many people as possible would come see their show.
They do it “to bring happiness to kids,” Nolasco said.
When he first started decorating extensively, May said, he had a banner with the words “A Child’s Dream” up as well. Those delights are “things I never had when I grew up,” and now he enjoys making his childhood dreams come true for other children.
Holly's favorite stories and columns from 2020
Writing for the Bulletin is so fascinating and rewarding that it's hard to narrow it down, but I tried: the superstar excitement of Jeremy O. Harris; advocacy and care of people in rest homes with the exposure of a scabies outbreak; the worries and sorrow when Janeen Valentine went missing, then was found; the cute story of the Little Black Hen, who since has garnered a large following on social media and in the community; and the overall fun of The Stroller, the column that's a chat with your friends over coffee each morning.
Family members look at the steep curve where Janeen Jamison Valentine plunged to her death just half a mile from her home -- the curve where Chipper and Patti Johnson have been trying for years to get a guardrail installed.
The little black hen isn't finding her right place in the world.
Jeremy O. Harris is a native of Martinsville who had a dream, from Carlisle School to Yale to Broadway. Now he has 12 Tony nominations as a playwright and an HBO deal working. Read the life story he has written.
There are many ways to slice and onion.
The son and attorney of a resident of Blue Ridge Therapy Connection and staff members say an outbreak of scabies -- a precursor to the COVID-19 outbreak that has hit more than a quarter of the residents -- was not made public.
Janeen Valentine went missing in July, and I wrote occasional stories about the search and prayers for her. When her body finally was found in…
Each Sunday I have a column about some little slice of life. I never imagined that the one about the little black hen would be such a big hit …
Major publications all over the world, including Vanity Fair, Playboy and the New York Times, have interviewed Jeremy O. Harris, playwright of…
This Stroller, that Stroller -- any Stroller would do! I write most, but not all, of the Stroller columns. The Stroller is a community convers…
I spent weeks working on this article, talking to dozens of people to get the picture of inappropriate care at a nursing home. I was boiling m…
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.