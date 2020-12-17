WATCH NOW: Lighting up the holidays in Ridgeway

Three years ago, Lonnie May of Ridgeway talked his neighbor, Adrian Nolasco, into putting up one Christmas lights display.

Now Nolasco is trying to talk May into getting the power company to install “a special breaker box” specifically to power up the holiday lights-and-music show the two men produce for their community.

These neighbors decorate a long expanse of Lowland Drive, an area off Joseph Martin Highway not far from the SPCA.

May has been decorating with Christmas lights for 20 years, the first 10 in Plant City, Fla., and the latest 10 in Ridgeway. This is his second year, however, of having his lights set to turn on and off, flashing and skipping and hopping and glowing, to the rhythm of Christmas music. The movement of lights is coordinated to 17 songs broadcast over FM frequency 101.7 within a half a mile of his house.

In all, there are more than 100 set pieces to the displays, each with several strings of lights, the men estimated.

May had so many Christmas decorations there wasn’t room enough for them even in his spacious double lot, so Nolasco displays many of them in his yard. Nolasco has the older ones, incandescent lights on about 30 holiday and animal shapes that had been handmade in Plant City. May has newer models with LED lights on his yard.