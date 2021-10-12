WATCH NOW: Local Democratic Committee takes aim at city council on reversion

Oftentimes the small crowd talked over one another, and even the four council members were heard answering the same question at the same time, making for both a loud and hot meeting.

But the lack of formality also gave way for the opportunity for some residents of Martinsville and Henry County to have direct conversations outside the confines of a structured public comment opportunity with no give-and-take.

Lawson said she thought the effective date of reversion would likely be pushed out to 2023 or even 2024, despite Council's recommendation that it go into effect next year.

Turner said he thought it was likely, even if Martinsville declined to revert to a town in the end, that the General Assembly might "do away with this craziness of independent cities" within the next five years.

One audience member asked why the public was not allowed to observe what was agreed upon during private negotiations between the two governments.

"Because you see what it's like in this room," said Turner. "They wouldn't have gotten nothin' done."

Turner pitched a copy of the Voluntary Settlement Agreement on the table and said: "It's all in there. This is what they did."