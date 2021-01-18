WATCH NOW: Local planning council issues call to continue King's work

The dream envisioned by Martin Luther King Jr. is empty without action.
That was the theme of a virtual forum on Monday morning sponsored by the Martinsville-Henry County Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Council.
"There is a fierce urgency now," said James Coleman, a member of the Lynchburg school board and the planning council's guest speaker. "Young Martin was infatuated with the law early on.
"Being a chicken-eating preacher did not appeal to the erudite nature of King."
Coleman described King as a man who "engaged at the intersection of theory and practice."
"There is such a thing as being too late," Coleman said. "There is no time for apathy and complacency - we need vigorous and positive action now."
Coleman pointed out that King died before his 40th birthday and was only 34 years old when he made his famous "I have a dream" speech.
"At 35 he held an honorary degree from Yale when white folk didn't want it," Coleman said. "He was the youngest man to receive the Nobel Peace Prize."
King took the $54,000 he received in prize money and invested it in the causes he believed in.
"Maybe you should take some of that stimulus money and invest it in your local movement," Coleman said to the 20 people who attended the event. "At 36 he worked hard for five months with President Johnson and got the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965.
"We haven't done anything like that since."
Mervin Brown is the president of the non-profit planning council and spoke about the need to be involved.
"Last year was different. There was the Black Lives Matter movement, and young people lost lives at the hands of law enforcement," Brown said. "We need to make sure we are a voice and not just being quiet, but there's a right way to do things."
Said Coleman: "All of our jibbering and talking and being pumped up on King Day - now is the time for us to close our eyes, assess what's going on, and dismantle white privilege. We have to appeal to our consciousness and dismantle systems that offer privilege to anyone."
Tyler Millner, the pastor of the Morning Star Holy Church in Axton, was one of the participants in the forum.
"There were kids who went to jail and walked out of classrooms - the army was the young folk," Millner said. "What are you doing to make what you are interested in become a reality."
Coleman suggested Millner start a leadership program.
"We have a program," Millner said. "The day is over with Black history [month]. We should extend the legacy.
"We've got that month - we ought to use it."
Coleman suggested everyone take a deep breath after last week's attack on the Capitol in Washington.
"We have to feel where the pain is, not listening to respond but listen to understand. Have you taken the time out to understand the pain in your community?" he asked. "What is the jungle like? What's going on in the jungle? Once you do that, you got to do like Martin - you got to get some courage."
Coleman suggested the use of "redemptive motivation" be employed to motivate the masses by encouraging those who do wrong to use the wasted energy toward something constructive for the community.
Coleman was asked what advice he would offer to young people.
"You tell them - King was a boy - we got to settle down and talk to them about the realities of life, and people like King took their life and made a difference," Coleman said. "Our most valuable citizens in our community are our children - they deserve the priority of our attention."
Coleman shared the story about King's having once received a grade of "C" in a public speaking class and yet becoming one of the greatest orators the world has ever known because he believed in himself and he believed in the inherent good in others.
Said Coleman: "The first thing you have to do is dignify the person, even if you can't dignify the performance."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.