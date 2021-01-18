WATCH NOW: Local planning council issues call to continue King's work

"We have to feel where the pain is, not listening to respond but listen to understand. Have you taken the time out to understand the pain in your community?" he asked. "What is the jungle like? What's going on in the jungle? Once you do that, you got to do like Martin - you got to get some courage."

Coleman suggested the use of "redemptive motivation" be employed to motivate the masses by encouraging those who do wrong to use the wasted energy toward something constructive for the community.

Coleman was asked what advice he would offer to young people.

"You tell them - King was a boy - we got to settle down and talk to them about the realities of life, and people like King took their life and made a difference," Coleman said. "Our most valuable citizens in our community are our children - they deserve the priority of our attention."

Coleman shared the story about King's having once received a grade of "C" in a public speaking class and yet becoming one of the greatest orators the world has ever known because he believed in himself and he believed in the inherent good in others.

Said Coleman: "The first thing you have to do is dignify the person, even if you can't dignify the performance."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

