WATCH NOW: Longstanding Martinsville business owners recognized for 240 years in the community

Harry Alley, John Hughes and George Lester II, were recognized Saturday morning at the Martinsville Farmers Market for their small business success and contribution to the community.

"These three gentleman bring together 240 years of business in Martinsville, said Mayor Kathy Lawson.

Del. Les Adams (R-Chatham) said, as a representative of Martinsville in Richmond, small businesses are always at the forefront of his mind.

"It's often said that small businesses are the backbone of the economy, but local businesses face adversity," Adams said. "It's much different than multinational corporations.

Tommy Trent, a regular vendor at the market and also a small business owner, was remembered also. Trent died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin) recognized John Hughes, who has operated Hughes Enterprises for 50 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"John is a lifelong resident of Martinsville, one of 16 children in his family," Stanley said. "He went to work for himself at the age of 27 to make a difference for himself and his family in this community."