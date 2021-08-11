WATCH NOW: M-HC chamber honors 3 small businesses with Startup awards

A video production company, a lavender farm and a custom watercolor stationery company have earned cash prizes for starting up new enterprises in the past year.
They are the winners this year in the Startup MHC program, announced Wednesday in a ceremony at the Martinsville Municipal Building. Each received cash for a specified need and access to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce's support systems for new businesses.
Kendall Davis, who has a videography advertising and social media marketing company, BAG Productions, received $6,921.46. Carolyn Byrd, owner of Imagination Lavender Farm in Dyer’s Store, won $3,500, and Ashleigh Pritchard, an artist who paints pet portraits and stationery through CharmCat, won $3,329.
Pritchard is an artist and graphic designer who runs a retail outfit out of Studio 107, said Lisa Watkins, president of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. That money would pay for her attendance at a trade show and to buy more equipment. She also will be able to use the business incubator for six months.
In fact, Pritchard was at a trade show during the time of the awards ceremony, so she participated via Zoom.
“I really love the Martinsville community and look forward to growing my business and becoming an integral part of the arts community there,” Pritchard said.
Byrd has started a lavender farm and converted a barn on her property into “a delightful, really nice retail shop,” Watkins said. The Startup MHC funding would be used to buy a seed-cleaning machine.
Byrd said, “This will save not only our hands -- you have to do each stem by hand, without a machine -- but it will also help us harvest the buds. The buds are the most important part of the lavender.”
Davis’s BAG Productions has made “some of the videos that have been done to highlight the Uptown area,” Watkins said. Some $5,500 of the funding he will receive will buy a camera and editing equipment, "and we've also ordered him in-kind space at the West Piedmont Development Center for 6 months for our only open suite at the incubator."
“It means a lot to … be able to use this stuff to help our city grow, so thank you all,” Davis said.
All three award recipients will be given a year of membership in the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. "We believe that's really important, to be able to promote them as a new Chamber member. ... They each received their boot camp training at no cost to them, and we look forward to that 2022 Startup and Grow sessions so that we can continue to do that good work in our entrepreneurship training."
Choosing for those three awards was among “some really competitive business plans,” Watkins said.
Startup MHC
Startup MHC is a partnership between the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth and Patrick & Henry Community College to deliver an entrepreneurial boot-camp to prepare potential business owners for success. The program’s sessions cover an 8-week period.
Since 2015, when the initiative originally began as Startup Martinsville in the Uptown Martinsville area with a Community Business Launch grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the geographic area has grown to include all of Martinsville as well as Henry County thanks to support from both locales and private-sector funding.
To date, the initiative has successfully graduated 231 individuals from its training program and awarded 32 businesses with more than $215,000 in cash and in-kind funding. These businesses have created more than $1.5 million in new capital investment and 130 new jobs.
Also instrumental in the program’s success are Longwood Small Business Development Center with Michael Scales, SCORE and the MHC Economic Development Corporation, along with other business people “who contributed their time and mentorship efforts,” Watkins said.
Sponsors for this year’s program were Henry County, the city of Martinsville, Campbell Family Group, American National Bank, Appalachian Power and Lawless Welding & Fabrications.
Chris Lawless of Lawless Welding & Fabrication had designed and fabricated a bench that he raffled off at the Fast Track trade show in 2020 and donated the proceeds toward this year’s awards, Watkins said.
Growing program
“It’s always great to see people who will invest their future in Martinsville and Henry County,” Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner said.
Two people already have asked him about next year’s Startup MHC program, he said.
“I've been part of this program since the inception, and thinking back since the very beginning at how many individual business plans have been put together and how many people have gone through this program, it’s pretty amazing,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki, who has been on the panel of judges who hear the business plans.
“It is really quite interesting and, and it is really very encouraging to see so many people in our community that take that leap of faith to jump into their own business.
"A lot of times, I think, the nudge that they can get from the resources available through the business launch program makes the difference between people who are being able to do their own business and not do their own business," he said.
