WATCH NOW: M-HC chamber honors 3 small businesses with Startup awards

Byrd has started a lavender farm and converted a barn on her property into “a delightful, really nice retail shop,” Watkins said. The Startup MHC funding would be used to buy a seed-cleaning machine.

Byrd said, “This will save not only our hands -- you have to do each stem by hand, without a machine -- but it will also help us harvest the buds. The buds are the most important part of the lavender.”

Davis’s BAG Productions has made “some of the videos that have been done to highlight the Uptown area,” Watkins said. Some $5,500 of the funding he will receive will buy a camera and editing equipment, "and we've also ordered him in-kind space at the West Piedmont Development Center for 6 months for our only open suite at the incubator."

“It means a lot to … be able to use this stuff to help our city grow, so thank you all,” Davis said.

All three award recipients will be given a year of membership in the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. "We believe that's really important, to be able to promote them as a new Chamber member. ... They each received their boot camp training at no cost to them, and we look forward to that 2022 Startup and Grow sessions so that we can continue to do that good work in our entrepreneurship training."

