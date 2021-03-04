WATCH NOW: Marcus Stone new head of Coalition for Health and Wellness

“We don’t want to just focus on sick care – we want to focus on well care and maintenance,” he said.

Also important, he said, is meeting the specific needs of this community, which include a high percentage of people with diabetes and hypertension.

Community outreach programs the coalition provided before the pandemic canceled classroom-style gatherings now are handled on more of an individual basis through phone calls, Stone said. The coordinators now are based out of the clinics and call people individually to share information on topics such as healthy living, detection and screening of cancer, help with diabetes care.

Coalition staff also help people navigate through the various aspects of the health care system, he said.

“After the pandemic, our goal is going to be to do a lot more in person,” he said. “We have no idea what it’s going to look like yet. We’re really going to work to get back in the community.”

Another change brought about by the pandemic has been in telehealth becoming common. Patients had more than 600 telehealth visits to the coalition’s clinics in 2020, Stone said.