WATCH NOW: Martin Luther King's message will be celebrated virtually in Martinsville area

Millner recommended that people read the Constitution in the days leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day “to know what America stands for. What we see today is un-American and never was a vision of the democracy.

"Read the Constitution so you’ll know what kind of a government we have. We have a representative government. We have a democratic government. We have a government of laws.”

It is un-American “to suppress the vote,” Millner said. “We cannot celebrate the King holiday without dealing with the present situation and the challenges we have.”

King’s message

“The country and the community need the message of Dr. King today if they ever need it,” Millner said. “That would be ironic, that when we need his message most we are not recognizing and celebrating the holiday” because of pandemic restrictions. “That sends a message we don’t need to send.”

The main message of Millner’s programming efforts is to get across King’s message that people should be involved for the better rather than passively allow bad things to happen, he said.

As King put it, Millner said, “'The hottest place in hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict.’”