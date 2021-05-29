WATCH NOW: Martinsville area is one of the most unhealthy in Virginia

The economic and health problems that began when Southside lost its employment foundation to oversees is continuing to have profound impact on people all these years later.
The annual report from the County Health Rankings shows that, although the area has made progress, the region still ranks among the worst in Virginia for health, quality of life, financial security and overall wellness.
A quarter of the area’s population smoke, and a quarter to a third are obese. Educational achievements are lower, and the numbers of children living in poverty are staggeringly higher.
Even the life expectancy is 10 years less than it is for Virginia overall.
“They [the data] paint an accurate picture,” West Piedmont Health District spokesperson Nancy Bell said. “We use them [Health Rankings] from year to year” along with other sources “as part of our community health assessment. The rankings are in line with those from other sources.”
The Health Rankings come from “County Health Rankings & Roadmaps: Building a Culture of Health County by County,” a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Its website defines the program as providing “data, evidence, guidance, and examples to build awareness of the multiple factors that influence health and support community leaders working to improve health and increase health equity.”
This year’s rankings, which cover figures from 2019, show some troubling trends across the region:
- Martinsville ranks high in “Years of Potential Life Lost Rate” (lost before age 75 per 100,000 population) at 16,000, where Virginia’s figure is 6,400. Henry and Patrick Counties falls in between, with rates of 10,000 and 9,500, respectively. In Danville, premature death is at a rate of 13,100 per 100,000; and in Pittsylvania County, 9,500. Henry County’s rate increased from 8,800 from the 2019 report, assessing 2017 statistics.
- In the region, about a quarter of residents report having fair or poor health. The low birthweight rates range from 8 to 13%. In Virginia, that’s 17% and 8%, respectively. That’s higher than the 1 in 5 reported from 2017 assessments.
- About a quarter of area residents are smokers, and about a third (and 39% in Danville) are obese. Across the state, 17% smoke and 30% are obese. The smoking numbers are slightly higher than the figures assessing 2018 behaviors, and the obesity rates are slightly lower.
- From 10% (Martinsville) to 14% (Henry County) are uninsured. Ten percent of Virginians are uninsured. That’s roughly steady from the 2017 figures.
Grace Network Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff said she “was a bit taken back by the survey results, as I know many organizations have worked hard to bring health and wellbeing to our community.
“The results say that we have quite a bit of work to do in several categories.”
A 20-year problem
Bell said the steady decline in the area “began when NAFTA was enforced, and our factories were closed up and our jobs went overseas” over the past 20 years.
That caused the area to lose its previously strong, solid middle class, she said. Community schools closed during consolidation, and poverty increased. “For over 10 years, we had the highest unemployment rate in the state,” Bell said.
“Those kinds of things have created despair, and despair breeds despair. When the factories were here you could earn a middle class wage, had health insurance, could afford to send your kids to college, pay bills and live in a nice neighborhood.
“When those jobs went away, people scrambled for part time this and part time that. Our middle class turned into a service economy. You start seeing things from all aspects of life start to suffer.”
Trying to help
Public health is at the core of helping the community, with family planning, nutrition services, help with STDs and domestic violence and other society issues, Bell said. It even gets into areas such as housing, guarding children from the dangers of lead-based paint and employment, when workers are limited on time they can take off for health care.
Bell commended the Bridges Out of Poverty program for helping “a lot toward understanding” of barriers many face.
“From the perspective of Grace Network, we work with those struggling financially; however we get a substantial amount of clients that are struggling with their health as well,” Hinchcliff said. “Our reporting shows that approximately 30% of our clients are on disability with either physical or mental challenges.”
Grace Network has helped host a community health clinic through Liberty University for several years, except in the pandemic, Hinchcliff said.
Housing remains an issue, Agee said. Child care centers are “doing a great quality job” and “moving up in state rankings.”
Problems including “food insecurity, access to health foods, teen pregnancy rates, insufficient sleep, all of this stuff is tied to social and economic factors” that would not be a problem if people could “find a decent job and be able to take care of your family,” Bell said. “In Martinsville almost half the families are single-parent families,” most led by women, who as a group make less money than men.
Feeding the community
The community has come together to help families, Agee said. Food assistance has helped families get through difficulties of pandemic-related financial troubles – which would be reflected in next year’s statistics.
Sharon Mills is the coordinator of the Henry County Food Pantry, which at the start of the pandemic provided a box of food to 1,200 families every month but now is averaging between 1,800 and 2,200 families a month.
She said fewer families came for food during the year when other help was available, such as the stimulus checks and kids being back in school, but the numbers increased markedly when money from the financial assistance ran out, and when schools went back to all-virtual.
Because of regional poverty rates, all students in Martinsville and Henry County have qualified for free meals, and many students eat breakfast and lunch at school every day. The schools continued to provide meals during the pandemic, delivered by school bus to houses.
Fourteen percent of children in the state live in single-parent households versus nearly half – 46% -- in Martinsville, 47% in Danville, plus 30% in Henry County (up from 25% in 2017), 20% in Patrick County, according to the report. Those rates correspond with higher poverty rates (23% of children in Patrick, 37% in Danville, 24% in Pittsylvania. Virginia averages show 24% of children in single-parent households and 13% of children living in poverty.
“We fully anticipate an increase in July,” Mills said. “Kids are going to be out of school” and the pandemic-related moratorium on evictions stops. “Rent needs to be paid, utilities – it’s all going to hit pretty close to the same time.”
Mills said 85% of the food pantry’s clients have high blood pressure or diabetes. The food pantry partnered with other organizations before the pandemic to offer a variety of health workshops and plans to resume that. It also works with CareerWorks to help people find jobs.
And finding health care is a continuing problem.
Providing health care
Harvest’s impact has been in terms of funding for health care, Agee said. The creation and funding of the Coalition for Health and Wellness has led to the opening of two clinics, one in Ridgeway and one in Bassett, which see people regardless of income, with fees based on sliding scale.
Marcus Stone is the executive director of the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, which runs those two community health clinics.
Around 5,000 local residents “see us as their care provider,” he said. “We’re always taking new patients and we turn no one away,” regardless of ability to pay.
Stone said local statistics are worse than in the bigger metropolitan areas in part because this area doesn’t have the infrastructure, such as public transportation, that helps people attend to basic needs.
“Everybody has opportunities of day-to-day as well as preventative care,” Agee said. “Those are positive trajectories there.”
Fewer people are uninsured “because of great work of people like Ann Walker, who works in the community to help people connect to insurance,” Agee said. “She walks them through hand in hand. That was gigantic in this last year due to COVID, with so many people out of work.”
Medicaid Expansion has helped this area, Agee said.
Ultimately, it’s people
When it comes to access to exercise and physical activity, “As a community we’ve come together to provide a lot of opportunities there to help people that want to be healthy,” Agee said, naming local parks, the Miles in Martinsville race and others as examples.
Data from the rankings have helped bring grants into the area, Bell said, and that’s how funding came about to start the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge years ago.
However, because of the declining economic condition of the area from the high-employment days, it has become “harder to get $100,000 in donations every quarter” to sustain it: “Slim pickings and increased needs is not a good formula,” she said.
Harvest continues “working with partners in getting information about education and health and our strategic planning, talking to people in the community, trying to understand challenges and barriers,” Agee said. “It’s a community effort.”
“These [negative health factor] rates could be much lower without the level of interventions going on” in the area, Bell said.
Hinchcliff reduced the issue to its most basic level.
“But like all things in the ‘human world,’ we can preach, teach and provide, but the individual has to commit to making better health choices,” she said. “ We are very fortunate that in our community we have a lot of resources that can guide folks, but ultimately they have to make the choice to get healthy.”
