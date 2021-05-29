WATCH NOW: Martinsville area is one of the most unhealthy in Virginia

Sharon Mills is the coordinator of the Henry County Food Pantry, which at the start of the pandemic provided a box of food to 1,200 families every month but now is averaging between 1,800 and 2,200 families a month.

She said fewer families came for food during the year when other help was available, such as the stimulus checks and kids being back in school, but the numbers increased markedly when money from the financial assistance ran out, and when schools went back to all-virtual.

Because of regional poverty rates, all students in Martinsville and Henry County have qualified for free meals, and many students eat breakfast and lunch at school every day. The schools continued to provide meals during the pandemic, delivered by school bus to houses.

Fourteen percent of children in the state live in single-parent households versus nearly half – 46% -- in Martinsville, 47% in Danville, plus 30% in Henry County (up from 25% in 2017), 20% in Patrick County, according to the report. Those rates correspond with higher poverty rates (23% of children in Patrick, 37% in Danville, 24% in Pittsylvania. Virginia averages show 24% of children in single-parent households and 13% of children living in poverty.