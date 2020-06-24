WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Council appoints 2 school board members, hears about decline in crime rates

Martinsville City Council reappointed Chair Donna Dillard and added a new member to the school board during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Dillard first was appointed in August 2016 to fill the seat of Craig Dietrich, who resigned, and reappointed in July 2017. She was elected as the board’s chair in August, when Joan Montgomery resigned after moving out of the district.
Anthony Jones, 58, was appointed to replace Tonya Jones, who did not seek reappointment.
Jones is a retired former mental health professional specializing in child behavior and had worked in several school systems and at Patrick Henry Community College.
“I consider this opportunity an extension of my service to the community,” Jones said. “I’m honored that City Council gave me their vote of confidence and look forward to working with an established board and continuing their excellent work.”
School board members are appointed by the council to serve 3-year terms and may serve up to three consecutive terms.
Crime rates are down
The Martinsville Police Department reports that although crime in the city declined by about 21% in 2019, violent crime rose by about 30%.
Police Chief Eddie Cassady told City Council that there were 421 total criminal incidents reported in 2019, down from 532 the year before, but the number of violent crimes went up from 57 to 74, the highest in 13 years.
The report also showed:
- Sexual assault and heroin cases have risen, but the number of property crimes has fallen.
- There was one traffic fatality, and traffic-related injuries were up from 71 to 78. The total number of traffic cases decreased from to 283 from 286.
- Total call volume to the 911 center dropped from 99,967 in 2018 to 76,772 in 2019, but this remains significantly higher from 15 years ago, when calls averaged just over 38,000.
Cassady credited the report to Hannah Boyd, the department's crime analyst. “She is certified through a program with the University of California in Sacramento. There are only 1,600 [people] in three countries that has the certification that Hannah has," he said.
Cassady said his department had replaced three employees who retired and that there are 44 sworn officers, five civilians and one opening on the staff. He said his department has been reaccredited five times by the state.
Council member Jennifer Bowles asked if the department was actively recruiting minorities.
“We actively recruit all over the state,” Lt. Sandy Hines said. “At any job fair we try to recruit minorities.”
Said Bowles: “I would like to know what is being said to you when you go to these job fares - if this needs to be a private discussion - I understand.”
Cassady said three applicants from the 60 most recent applications were African-Americans.
“Then you have to pass the test,” Cassady said. “Out of 80 [applicants], I’m lucky if I get five that pass the test.”
Mustangs to open play
Martinsville Mustangs baseball begins with an exhibition game Thursday, and the city’s management partner for operation of the team for the 2020 season is Greg Suire.
“Martinsville will be the first city in the state to open a college-level ballgame [since the pandemic],” Suire said. It will be the first game of the season for the Coastal Plain League, too.”
There will be 28 home games this year, and the season will extend until mid-August.
“This is a good thing for us, for Hooker Field and for the city,” Suire said. “Our organization has been aggressive in understanding the complexity of this issue.”
Every player and coach has tested negative for COVID-19, and temperatures will be taken every morning.
Attendance will be limited to 50 spectators through the end of the month and expanded to the lesser of 1,000 people or 50% of capacity beginning July 1, when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam implements Phase 3 of reopening the economy.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki said officials haven’t determined with certainty what the new capacity of Hooker Field will be once the social distancing rules are considered, but he estimated it would be no more than 1,600. At 50% capacity that would limit the number attending a game to 800.
The Martinsville Speedway already has canceled its July Fourth celebration, and Hooker Field will not be planning a fireworks display.
“These events tend to be pretty popular,” Towarnicki said. “I just don’t think we can maintain the safe distancing required.”
Trouble with trash
Council unanimously approved a new ordinance making it against the law to place refuse on the curb for collection in uptown Martinsville before 5 a.m. or after 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday or between 9:30 a.m. Friday and 5 a.m. on Monday.
“For years there has been an issue with uptown business owners putting out trash the evening before, or sometimes the Friday before, the uptown trash collection - which occurs daily Monday through Friday,” City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday said. “The city sends the truck around mid-morning, which would allow business owners to put trash out the morning of -- but in a few persistent cases, this simply isn’t happening.”
The ordinance makes violation a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.
“We will be enforcing this," Monday said.
Another sewer project
Towarnicki told council that a 36-inch interceptor line at Jones Creek that feeds the sewer plant is not in good shape and needs to be replaced.
“It’s similar to the main interceptor project we had several years ago - that was a $17 million project," he said. "This one is a $3.7 million project.”
The city will apply to the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration for a $3 million grant to replace about 5,700 feet of corrugated metal sewer line that’s more than 50 years old. If approved, the city would be required to match the grant with $750,000.
At the meeting, the council also:
- Approved on second reading the fiscal year 2020-21 budget of $95,610,078, which includes a water increase of $1.50 per month and a 2.5% increase in electric rates.
- Approved a consent agenda involving the receipt of $1,095,288 from the federal CARES Act, $41,382 in grants and forfeited assets and $27,342 in federal funds for the replacement of lost revenue for ambulance services.
- Approved on second reading an ordinance establishing a city tax exemption for real estate owned by TheatreWorks Community Players, Inc. The current assessed value of the property at 44 Franklin St. is $143,200, and the exempted real property taxes amount to $1,520.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
