WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Council member takes issue with hotel owner's policies

Chad Martin invoked his title as a member of Martinsville City Council when he chastised two employees at the front desk of the Quality Inn Dutch Inn in Collinsville recently about the hotel's room-rental policies.
Armed with a cellphone, Martin recorded himself walking in the front doors of the hotel on Jan. 13 and waiting in line as a woman, whom Martin identified as saying she was from Stuart, rented a room.
Martin then confronted the two front-desk clerks about a hotel policy that resulted in a friend of his, who Martin said was from Danville, being refused when he tried to rent a room.
"This is wrong, what ya'll are doing," Martin said on the video. "It's wrong - this is wrong. You can shake your head if you want."
Martin contended the hotel's policy of not renting to local customers was not being applied fairly. He maintained some customers had to prove they lived at least 25 miles away, while others were required to reside at least 50 miles away.
"I'm on City Council in Martinsville," Martin said. "I'm not standing for this."
A desk clerk on duty confirmed to the Martinsville Bulletin that the hotel's policy is not to rent rooms to people who live within a 25-mile radius of the hotel.
The distance, as measured on Google maps, from the hotel to the Danville city limits is 23.9 miles, and the distance from the hotel to the town of Stuart is 29.7 miles.
Hotel and motel owners are within their legal rights to refuse to rent a room to someone, as long as they do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability or age.
If owners wish to have a no-local residency policy, they may do so and are free to change that policy as often as they choose, said Mary Martin, a former manager for Super 8 motel in Martinsville.
One might wonder why a lodging establishment would choose to exclude local residents as customers.
Mary Martin says she spent almost 30 years in the hotel and motel industry before retiring.
"Most of the damage done in a hotel is done by local parties," Martin said. "Not all, but most of it."
Martin said area drug dealers often rent hotel rooms to conduct their illegal business rather than risk being caught at home and having their property confiscated.
Others will rent a room to have parties where property damage frequently occurs.
"If I had to take someone to court [to recoup damages], they were always local," Mary Martin said. "We rented to race folks out of town and never had a problem."
Martin said she never employed a minimum-distance rule for renters but maintained a no-tolerance rule and a one-strike-permanent-ban policy.
"I didn't have a lot of problems, because if they caused trouble they were escorted off and never allowed back," Martin said.
New ownership
The Quality Inn Dutch was purchased by Pallu Hospitality LLC in March. The ownership of the company points to Kartik Patel of Raleigh, N.C.
Patel also owns the Baymont by Wyndham in Martinsville and the Comfort Inn in Collinsville. His home address is listed as his corporate office, and he has an unlisted phone number.
"I think your owners might want to call me. I think they're going to want to call me. I think they're going to want to call me very soon," Chad Martin repeatedly warned the desk clerks in the video.
Martin said later on a local television show that the city of Martinsville had a relationship with the Quality Inn Dutch Inn that involved securing rooms for people who had tested positive for COVID-19 and had nowhere to quarantine.
"I'm going to talk to the rest of City Council and see if maybe we need to cut this money off," Martin said.
Said Mary Martin: "The Dutch Inn is a private, independently owned business, and they have every right to set their own company policies. Everybody doesn't have to like it, everybody doesn't have to agree with them, but they have the right."
Policy isn't new
The policy is not unique to Martinsville or Henry County.
The Citizen Times in Asheville, N.C., reported in 2019 a local man who was selling his house and tried to rent a hotel room because the local realtor had booked his home for four showings in one day.
The first three hotels he went to refused to rent to him because he was from the local area.
An owner of several hotels in the area told the Citizen Times that he allowed his individual managers to apply the policy as needed because they had problems with local renters having parties and violating other hotel policies.
WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach, S.C., reported in 2018 about local residents being refused hotel rooms near the Carolina Country Music Festival.
"You're on a vacation, you're living here, grandma and grandpa, all your aunts and uncles come over to visit, then you have 20 people in the room, and you have fire codes, and it's a safety issue," said Renee Wickstrom, director of communications for the Better Business Bureau.
Then there is the story reported by the NJ Advance Media in 2017 in which police responded to the Red Carpet Inn in Toms River, N.J., more than 750 times in less than three years.
Officers were dispatched hundreds of times for alleged drug dealing, theft, fraud and assaults.
"It is clear this property owner has an inability to operate a responsible business as this property has become a magnet for criminal activity," Police Chief Mitch Little said in a statement.
A familiar name
The owner of that motel was Kartik Patel, although it is not known if he is the same owner of the three hotels in Martinsville and Henry County or another hotel owner with the same first and last names.
The Township of Toms River purchased the hotel from Patel for $3.3 million in 2019 and promptly tore it down.
If you have heard of the name "Patel" in relation to the hotel industry, you have discovered nothing that isn't already old news in the hotel industry.
The New York Times reported in 1999 that the latest figures from the Asian American Hotel Owners Association showed slightly more than 50% of all motels in the United States were owned by people of Indian origin.
By 2019, it was estimated that the Patels owned between 80% and 90% of all motels in small town America.
The Buffalo News reported in 2012 about what it dubbed the "Patel-motel phenomenon."
The article notes that, although the immigrants with the same last name come generally from Gujarat, a state in western India where the Patel name is common, they are not usually related.
Arturs Kalnis, an associate professor at Cornell School of Hotel Administration, described the domination "one of the great immigrant success stories."
Henry County records show Kartik Patel bought the Baymont on Commonwealth Boulevard in 2016 for $3.1 million. The following year he purchased the Comfort Inn on Virginia Avenue for $2.5 million, and last year he became the owner of the Quality Inn Dutch Inn for $1.67 million.
Meanwhile, Chad Martin said he intends to press his complaint.
"I'm talking about your owners," Martin said to the Quality Inn Dutch Inn desk clerks. "Because the citizens of Martinsville need to know and stop utilizing this place if you're going to treat people differently. This is wrong.
"Let them [Patel] know that Chad Martin from Martinsville City Council wants them to call."
