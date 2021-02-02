WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Council member takes issue with hotel owner's policies

Chad Martin invoked his title as a member of Martinsville City Council when he chastised two employees at the front desk of the Quality Inn Dutch Inn in Collinsville recently about the hotel's room-rental policies.

Armed with a cellphone, Martin recorded himself walking in the front doors of the hotel on Jan. 13 and waiting in line as a woman, whom Martin identified as saying she was from Stuart, rented a room.

Martin then confronted the two front-desk clerks about a hotel policy that resulted in a friend of his, who Martin said was from Danville, being refused when he tried to rent a room.

"This is wrong, what ya'll are doing," Martin said on the video. "It's wrong - this is wrong. You can shake your head if you want."

Martin contended the hotel's policy of not renting to local customers was not being applied fairly. He maintained some customers had to prove they lived at least 25 miles away, while others were required to reside at least 50 miles away.

"I'm on City Council in Martinsville," Martin said. "I'm not standing for this."

A desk clerk on duty confirmed to the Martinsville Bulletin that the hotel's policy is not to rent rooms to people who live within a 25-mile radius of the hotel.