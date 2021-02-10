WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Council members want to know about COVID-19 vaccines

Martinsville City Council members are hearing frustrations from the public about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki told council at its meeting Tuesday that, as of this past Friday, the local health department had received more than 22,000 registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine and is receiving 1,600 new doses each week.
“There was a clinic at the [Martinsville] high school this past weekend, and it was very successful,” Towarnicki said. “There were 463 vaccines distributed.”
Council member Tammy Pearson told Towarnicki that people are not happy with how the process is going.
“Many in our community are highly frustrated,” Pearson said.
Towarnicki said about half of the doses received are still going to people in the Phase 1a, which are those in the medical fields and long-term-care facilities, and the other half is being administered to people classified as Phase 1b, which includes those in public-facing jobs, everyone 65 and older and those 18-64 with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.
Martinsville has one of the lowest vaccination rates of any locality in the state and by far the lowest in the West Piedmont Health District. As of Wednesday afternoon, 105 residents of the city had received at least one shot, and 12 were fully vaccinated, the Virginia Department of Health's tracking database showed. Health officials have said those numbers could be lower than reality based on how data are collected.
But the city's ratio per 100,000 residents is 836, compared to 11,621 per 100K in Henry County.
“The good news is over time the process is going to get better,” Towarnicki said. “We’re at a point now that things are going to start improving significantly."
House demolition plan
The city has demolished 73 dilapidated houses in the past five years, including five this year, and Kris Bridges, the city's building and zoning official, presented council with his updated master list of 52 more candidates for demolition, and from that list he has marked 13 of them as top candidates.
“Some we’re working with the owner, but not enough that I feel comfortable taking them off the list,” Bridges said. “Some are probably 'rehabable,' but they’ve been an eyesore for a long time.”
Bridges went through each property in his list of top candidates and commented on the status in either getting a structure restored or torn down.
“I’m going to make sure we give every person ample opportunity,” Bridges said. “The last set [of houses] took about two and a half years.”
Mayor Kathy Lawson noted that some of the houses on the list have been the subject of complaints to the city for 10 years or more.
Bridges also said his office is giving attention to automobile screening and nuisance violations at the request of people Bridges described as “Uptown partners,” who asked if his office could do anything about improving the looks of entrances to the Uptown area.
“We’ve had an explosion of people selling cars,” Bridges said. “Some do it right, and some don’t.”
Bridges said he has identified problems on Memorial Boulevard, Church Street, Commonwealth Boulevard and Roanoke, Broad, Bridge and Liberty streets.
“If the complaint is valid and not corrected by the re-inspection date, we place a sticker on the vehicle to have the violation corrected in 24 hours,” Bridges said. “If it’s not abated, the vehicle is towed.”
Water resources
The Water Resources Department has planned sewer line upgrades on Askin and Peters streets and a new service connection for Harbor Freight on Commonwealth Boulevard, among other projects.
Mike Kahle, water resources director, told council that the Beaver Creek impound and spillway repairs are underway and on schedule, and the water line replacement on Cherokee Court and Cherokee Trail is complete.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.