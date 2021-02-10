WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Council members want to know about COVID-19 vaccines

Martinsville City Council members are hearing frustrations from the public about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki told council at its meeting Tuesday that, as of this past Friday, the local health department had received more than 22,000 registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine and is receiving 1,600 new doses each week.

“There was a clinic at the [Martinsville] high school this past weekend, and it was very successful,” Towarnicki said. “There were 463 vaccines distributed.”

Council member Tammy Pearson told Towarnicki that people are not happy with how the process is going.

“Many in our community are highly frustrated,” Pearson said.

Towarnicki said about half of the doses received are still going to people in the Phase 1a, which are those in the medical fields and long-term-care facilities, and the other half is being administered to people classified as Phase 1b, which includes those in public-facing jobs, everyone 65 and older and those 18-64 with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.