WATCH NOW: Martinsville city manager estimates more than 150 utility customers are scheduled to be cutoff

Martinsville has a list of 700 accounts that soon could be cut off from water and sewer services with about 150 of them likely to lose service, City Manager Leon Towarnicki said Wednesday.

The city resumed its pandemic-delayed disconnection plan as of Aug. 31, but Towarnicki could not provide that number to members of the City Council at their meeting on Tuesday night and then followed up to those questions in emails on Wednesday.

Council member Danny Turner said Wednesday morning that Towarnicki told him 14 had been disconnected and about 700 accounts were on the list to be shutoff. Towarnicki later confirmed those numbers in an email to the Bulletin.

Turner had been asking for the number since the prior council meeting, before the disconnections took effect, and Towarnicki told him Tuesday that he didn’t “have that number yet."

"I mean, you got a ballpark figure?" Turner asked.

"No I sure don't, but I'll email it to you - I'll find out and give it to you," Towarnicki responded. "You did ask that at the last council meeting."

Mayor Kathy Lawson said Wednesday afternoon that seven of the cutoffs had occurred the first week that disconnections resumed, and another seven cutoffs occurred the following week.