WATCH NOW: Martinsville couple escapes fire that destroyed their home

A home on Kenmar Drive in Martinsville was totally destroyed by fire Thursday night, but the two residents of the home escaped and are unharmed.

The 911 Communications Center received a call of a loud explosion and fire on Kenmar Drive Thursday evening. When they arrived at the home of Johnnie and Mary Jones at 1524 Kenmar Drive, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

"I heard a really loud noise," said Marvin Wingfield, a next door neighbor who lives at 1522 Kenmar Drive. "I thought part of the tree had fallen on my house.

"I came outside and looked around and didn't see anything, and then a few minutes later, all hell broke loose."

Wingfield said the fire started on the side and toward the rear of the house where a gas water heater and gas fireplace of his neighbor's home are located.

"All of a sudden, the whole house was on fire," Wingfield said.

His neighbors, Johnnie and Mary Jones managed to escape with their lives.

"They both got out of the house and are ok," Wingfield said.

Martinsville Firefighters arrived on scene and called for backup as they began fighting the fire.