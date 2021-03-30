WATCH NOW: Martinsville couple vows to have a ceremony

@southern_yankee74
When Sarah Myler learned there wasn’t anything else doctors could do to help her fiancé, Jeff Benesch, she got busy.
The next day, she and Benesch, who have been together for the past nine years, were married on the grounds of Duke University Hospital, where he has spent the past four months.
“Right now the important thing is for us to spend as much time together as possible,” Myler said. “The speed and generosity of everybody who helped me with the wedding were just phenomenal. The hospital arranged things that were outside of normal protocol. … We couldn’t have planned a better wedding.”
When the couple met nine years ago, it was love at first sight, and they’ve been inseparable ever since, Myler said.
“We were friends of friends of friends on Facebook,” she said. One day, when he saw she was going to Mebane, N.C., where he lived, to have dinner with a friend, he invited her to drop by.
It had to be at his house – he was laid up with two broken legs after having been struck by a car in a parking lot.
They had coffee and watched a movie. “Neither one of us were looking for romance,” she said, but the connection was instantaneous.
The next weekend, “I cooked him a huge ham dinner. We just started commuting back and forth,” taking turns spending the days at one home or another.
Six months later, he moved to Martinsville.
Benesch, 49, had been a site superintendent for construction companies doing underground utilities, paving and grading, she said. Myler, 47, was a pharmacy tech and shift manager for the Ridgeway CVS until she left her job to be with him in the hospital.
He had been a volunteer firefighter since he was 26 years old and was with the Dyer’s Store VFD until “he got sick and it wasn’t possible,” she said. Myler has been a volunteer with the Rooster Walk Arts & Music Festival from its first year.
He has a son, Wyatt Slippen, 9, and the couple have a cat and a dog.
She said she always admired his generous spirit: “He will do absolutely anything for anybody. … He always volunteered. At the drop of a hat he will do anything for my family or his family or people he doesn’t know. He is the person that you call and he is there in a heartbeat, no questions asked.”
He gave her his grandmother’s engagement ring when he proposed six years ago, she said. However, between finances and his medical condition, the timing just never was right for a wedding.
Heart troubles
Benesch has been in advanced congestive heart failure for several years, Myler said.
On Dec. 18, she took him to the hospital at Duke. “That night he coded. … They got him stabilized,” and cared for in the ICU, she said.
Since that date, he has spent most of his time in the hospital, with a couple of brief spells at home and a week in a wound care center.
After her FMLA time expired, she resigned from her job to be with him. She had been going through a management training program.
“We have been inseparable for nine years. We haven’t really spent time apart,” she said — and she wasn’t about to start now.
Later, she said, she will reapply for her job, and even get back into management training again.
Things were looking good last year. “With COVID, I was working 60 to 70 hours a week at CVS,” she said. “We were in the process of trying to buy the house when he got worse.”
Though they had Valentine’s Day at their home in Chatham Heights, both their birthdays, Christmas and New Year’s Eve were spent in the hospital.
“I had a little Christmas tree in his room at Christmastime,” she said. “On New Year’s, they made an exception. They let me stay until midnight. The nursing staff is absolutely just phenomenal” supporting the couple through his hospitalization.
There had been hopes to get him an LVAD (left ventricular assist device – artificial heart pump), but “now his heart is too weak,” she said. “There’s just no options now.”
He is on medication that keeps his heart going, she said, “but it’s not something he can come home on, and not something that is a long-term solution, because it burns out your heart faster.”
She’s been making that 2-hour drive to the hospital in Durham, N.C., every day since December, she said.
Keeping up that schedule, plus paying bills, has been tough – “$50 every 2 days in gas, $8 a day in parking” really adds up. “He’s on disability, but not a whole lot. Trying to survive on disability” payments is difficult.
His family chips in sometimes financially, “and some of the Rooster Walk crew helped,” she said. When she has had car trouble, his grandmother lent her a car, and a friend fixed her car.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with their expenses. Called “Help Sarah and Jeff with End of Life Expenses,” so far it has raised $1,275 of a $10,000 goal.
On Thursday morning “they told us he was not eligible for an LVAD and would put him in palliative (end-of-life) care to make him comfortable,” she said.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, she called her niece, Rebecca Moore, and told her she wanted a wedding.
“The hospital jumped into action,” she said – and a wedding took place at 6 p.m. the next day.
Something old...
Amanda Harris, the wife of Chad Harris, Myler’s boss at CVS, lent Myler her wedding dress. Chad Harris delivered it to the Church Street CVS where her family could pick it up easily, she said.
Her sister, Dr. Elizabeth Moore, the Virginia state archaeologist and former curator of archaeology for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, lent her their grandmother’s pin, tied with a blue ribbon to her bouquet. Her niece gifted her with a new locket with her mother’s picture in it, and she carried her mother’s Bible.
The morning rain gave way to a perfectly beautiful, sunny day for the 6 p.m. Friday wedding, she said.
The ceremony was held in the Duke Medicine Pavilion, which hospital staff decorated, and “the hospital got us a guitar player” for music, she said.
Since they weren’t able to go out to get a wedding license, “it’s not legal,” she said, “but we wanted a ceremony.”
Myler, in a tea-length lace and tulle gown with a pink shawl and a white mask, wore a pearl necklace and carried a bouquet of white roses, white delphiniums, baby’s breath and eucalyptus. Benesch, in black pants, a burgundy shirt and a fuchsia mask, was beside her, seated in a blue wheelchair decorated with white tulle, with hospital equipment behind him.
The hospital’s chaplain “did one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever heard,” she said. Her new mother-in-law took off and handed her her own wedding ring, which had belonged to Benesch’s grandmother.
Myler said she is grateful to everyone who pulled the wedding together – and especially that the couple have had the experience.
“I wish I would have found him sooner or we had longer, but I’m not going to have what time we have left with me not here,” she said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com