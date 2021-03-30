WATCH NOW: Martinsville couple vows to have a ceremony

When Sarah Myler learned there wasn’t anything else doctors could do to help her fiancé, Jeff Benesch, she got busy.

The next day, she and Benesch, who have been together for the past nine years, were married on the grounds of Duke University Hospital, where he has spent the past four months.

“Right now the important thing is for us to spend as much time together as possible,” Myler said. “The speed and generosity of everybody who helped me with the wedding were just phenomenal. The hospital arranged things that were outside of normal protocol. … We couldn’t have planned a better wedding.”

When the couple met nine years ago, it was love at first sight, and they’ve been inseparable ever since, Myler said.

“We were friends of friends of friends on Facebook,” she said. One day, when he saw she was going to Mebane, N.C., where he lived, to have dinner with a friend, he invited her to drop by.

It had to be at his house – he was laid up with two broken legs after having been struck by a car in a parking lot.

They had coffee and watched a movie. “Neither one of us were looking for romance,” she said, but the connection was instantaneous.