WATCH NOW: Martinsville files for funds to make this deadly crossing of streets a safer intersection

Martinsville officials are appealing to the Virginia Department of Transportation to help make an intersection safer almost nine months after a resident died there while crossing the street.

John Vincent Eames, 79, was struck and killed by an oncoming motorist in October at the intersection of Market Street and Moss Street.

Although the driver of the vehicle admitted to officers she was driving over the speed limit at the time of the incident, Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall declined to press charges, saying there was no evidence to support her admission.

But a lot of people have blamed the intersection.

In February, Donna Acuna-Rivera, Eames’ niece, presented Martinsville City Council with 178 signatures from people in the area who agreed something should be done to make the intersection safer, which is in a curve and has obstructed sight lines.

“I come before you praying that you will take into consideration putting a stoplight or some kind of warning signal at the intersection of Moss and Market street,” Acuna-Rivera said to council when the agenda allowed for matters from the public to be presented. “There have been numerous wrecks and one fatality.”