WATCH NOW: Martinsville files for funds to make this deadly crossing of streets a safer intersection

Martinsville officials are appealing to the Virginia Department of Transportation to help make an intersection safer almost nine months after a resident died there while crossing the street.
John Vincent Eames, 79, was struck and killed by an oncoming motorist in October at the intersection of Market Street and Moss Street.
Although the driver of the vehicle admitted to officers she was driving over the speed limit at the time of the incident, Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall declined to press charges, saying there was no evidence to support her admission.
But a lot of people have blamed the intersection.
In February, Donna Acuna-Rivera, Eames’ niece, presented Martinsville City Council with 178 signatures from people in the area who agreed something should be done to make the intersection safer, which is in a curve and has obstructed sight lines.
“I come before you praying that you will take into consideration putting a stoplight or some kind of warning signal at the intersection of Moss and Market street,” Acuna-Rivera said to council when the agenda allowed for matters from the public to be presented. “There have been numerous wrecks and one fatality.”
City Manager Leon Towarnicki said officials conducted a traffic signal study at the intersection more than a decade ago and described the 11,000 vehicles that traveled through the intersection each weekday as “fairly light for a four-lane street” He did not recommend a traffic light be installed, noting the cost of doing so would be about $35,000.
Mayor Kathy Lawson pointed out that Market Street and Moss Street “is the only intersection on Market that does not have a traffic light.”
W. Market Street runs almost due north and south at the point where it intersects with Moss Street S. running east and west. On the west side of the intersection Gravely Street intersects with Moss Street S., less than 20 feet from W. Market Street.
Gravely, Moss and Market are separated by a small grassy area where a thick gold mop cypress tree stands. This tree makes it difficult for drivers on Moss approaching Market from the south to see vehicles approaching the intersection from the north and vice versa.
Acuna-Rivera appealed for anything to make the two roads less dangerous.
“There isn’t even a crosswalk in the area,” Acuna Rivera said. “You can’t see on the other side.
“I told them [city officials] there needs to be a stoplight or rumble strip, but they said it wasn’t feasible - not enough traffic.”
Towarnicki said in February that city officials would revisit the intersection again and see if something could be done and those efforts were disclosed at a regular council meeting in late July.
Director of Community Development Mark McCaskill asked City Council members to adopt a resolution authorizing him to file an application for funding of “certain transportation projects through the Virginia Smart Scale Funding process.”
The Smart Scale process is the method used by VDOT for the past five years to determine what projects generate the greatest benefit to taxpayers.
Decisions are driven by priority determined by accumulated data from submitted projects by localities and other planning organizations.
Basically, projects score points according to their importance, and the projects with the most points get funded.
“This is for the fourth round of Smart Scale,” McCaskill told City Council. “We’ve put in three applications, and the due date for this one is Aug. 17.
“We’re working with VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes and looking at ways to make the projects more effective - small tweaks to make them fair better this time around.”
Two Fayette Street corridor improvements that were turned down by VDOT are back on the list, and the other one was the intersection that cost Eames his life.
We are asking for “pedestrian improvement at the intersection of Market and Moss that has seen a pedestrian fatality,” McCaskill said. “The details are still being worked out with Lisa Hughes and her team of engineers.”
Hughes is VDOT’s resident engineer for the Martinsville office. She did not respond to a request for comment on the project.
“What we’ve gotten from them so far involves crosswalks and flashing pedestrian beacons with pedestrian buttons and a refuge island in middle,” McCaskill said. “Those are the current drawings and plans that we’ve received from VDOT.”
The Bulletin requested a copy of the plans, but Towarnicki declined saying “a firm design has not been finalized, [but] could include some type of pedestrian signal system, crosswalks and a possible island.”
McCaskill told City Council that, before the final submission goes through, “there may or may not be changes based on engineering judgment and discussions that the city has with VDOT staff."
Lawson said all three projects had received the approval of the West Piedmont Planning District.
McCaskill pointed out the Smart Scale system is competitive, and submitting an application is no assurance a project will be funded.
"Lisa Hughes is looking at ways to make the projects more effective - small tweaks to make them fair better,” said McCaskill.
A white cross now stands on both sides of Market Street where it intersects with Moss Street in remembrance of Eames.
“When my uncle got hit, the car drug his body after it hit him,” Acura-Rivera said. “My 10-year-old granddaughter was the first one to see it.
“I’ve been trying for five years to have a light put there. You can’t see over the hills coming up to Moss and Market."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
