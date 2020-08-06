WATCH NOW: Martinsville has third highest unemployment rate in the state

The unemployment rate in Martinsville continues to be the worst in the region, but Henry County has managed to squeeze back down into the single digits, and Patrick County fares the best among the three localities.
The Virginia Employment Commission’s unemployment rates for June are out and show some overall improvement from the outset of the pandemic but a far cry from the low figures produced in all regions of the commonwealth a year ago.
COVID-19 continues to stress the economy, keeping many workers at home working remotely, others on short hours and many still on furlough.
Martinsville now has the third-highest unemployment rate in the state, at 14.3%, tied with Bath County and behind only Emporia City at 14.4% and Petersburg City at 17.9%.
Although Henry and Patrick counties showed slight improvement from May to June, Martinsville’s rate worsened from 14.1% to 14.3%, compared to 4.6% a year ago.
Henry County improved from 10.2% in May to 9.6% in June, compared to 3.6% a year ago.
Patrick County’s rate dropped from 8.7% in May to 7.5% in June, both more than doubling the 3.7% of last year.
The Martinsville Micropolitan area combines the city and Henry County, showing an improvement from 11% in May to 10% in June and a rate a year ago of 3.8%.
Martinsville’s labor force increased from 5,501 in June 2019 to 5,852 in this past June. Henry County grew from 23,855 to 24,233 over the same period, and Patrick County declined from 7,554 to 7,221.
The number of people employed in Martinsville in June 2019 was 5,249. In May 2020 that number was 4,940, and by June it had increased to 5,018.
In Henry County 23,005 were employed last year, which dropped to 21,612 this past May. By June it had improved slightly to 21,908.
Patrick County had 7,291 working in June of last year, but by May that number had decreased to 6,535. In June the number had recovered to 6,683.
The total number of unemployed in Martinsville in June was 834, up from 814 in May and 252 a year ago.
In Henry County 850 were unemployed last year. That number swelled to 2,452 in May and improved to 2,325 in June.
Patrick County saw an increase in the number of unemployed from 263 in June 2019 to 621 in May and 538 in June.
In Virginia, the unemployment rate has risen from 3.8% a year ago to 8.5% in May and 8.4% in June.
The unemployment rate in the U.S. was 11.2% in June, down from 13% in May, and up from 3.8% last year.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.6 of a percentage point in June to 8.4%, which is 5.6 percentage points above the rate from a year ago.
According to household survey data in June, the labor force grew by 15,934, or 0.4 percent, to 4,322,244, as the number of unemployed residents declined by 25,237. The number of employed residents increased by 41,171 to 3,957,935.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell to 11.1 percent.
Virginia non-agricultural wage and salary employment, from the monthly establishment survey, rose by 63,500 jobs in June to 3.75 million.
May’s preliminary estimates were revised upward by 5,400, adding to that month’s job gains. In June, private sector employment increased by 67,700 jobs to 3,070,100, while public sector payrolls decreased by 4,200 jobs to 680,400.
Employment rose in seven of 11 major industry sectors, with declines in four. The largest job gain during June occurred in leisure and hospitality with a gain of 29,500 jobs to 291,900.
Nationwide, much of the increase within the leisure and hospitality sector occurred in food services and drinking places, but employment also rose in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry and in the accommodation industry.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
