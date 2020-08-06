WATCH NOW: Martinsville has third highest unemployment rate in the state

Martinsville’s labor force increased from 5,501 in June 2019 to 5,852 in this past June. Henry County grew from 23,855 to 24,233 over the same period, and Patrick County declined from 7,554 to 7,221.

The number of people employed in Martinsville in June 2019 was 5,249. In May 2020 that number was 4,940, and by June it had increased to 5,018.

In Henry County 23,005 were employed last year, which dropped to 21,612 this past May. By June it had improved slightly to 21,908.

Patrick County had 7,291 working in June of last year, but by May that number had decreased to 6,535. In June the number had recovered to 6,683.

The total number of unemployed in Martinsville in June was 834, up from 814 in May and 252 a year ago.

In Henry County 850 were unemployed last year. That number swelled to 2,452 in May and improved to 2,325 in June.

Patrick County saw an increase in the number of unemployed from 263 in June 2019 to 621 in May and 538 in June.

In Virginia, the unemployment rate has risen from 3.8% a year ago to 8.5% in May and 8.4% in June.

The unemployment rate in the U.S. was 11.2% in June, down from 13% in May, and up from 3.8% last year.