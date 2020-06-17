WATCH NOW: Martinsville, Henry County businesses flocking to apply for new local grant opportunities

Two local grant programs that could put as much as $8,000 in the bank accounts of local businesses are drawing significant and immediate response.
The Harvest Foundation on June 10 committed $1 million to establish a forgivable loan program called the “Pay it Forward MHC Small Business Relief Fund.”
Then just a few days later the city of Martinsville used some of the $1.1 million in federal relief money related to the pandemic it had received and set aside $250,000 for a program called “Martinsville Cares."
Some businesses can apply for both programs, and dozens responded immediately. Some already have received cash disbursements.
Within 24 hours of announcing its program, The Harvest Foundation had awarded 20 small businesses with $3,000 each.
“I was flabbergasted,” said Roger Curtis, owner of The Jeweler’s Edge, located at 2440B Greensboro Road in Martinsville. “This was hands-down the easiest form we’ve ever filled out for any type of grant or loan.
“It was amazingly quick and amazingly direct.”
To qualify for that program, a business must be located in Martinsville or Henry County and employ between three and 30 people.
“Small businesses are the heart and soul of a community,” said India Brown, program officer at Harvest. “Our partnership with the Virginia 30 Day Fund allows Harvest to support small businesses in our community without the hassle of completing a long application and the stress of waiting to receive funding.”
There have been significant problems with the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to provide payroll support for small businesses. Even after two stimulus bills, business owners found either the funds had been depleted too quickly, or they couldn't process the paperwork quickly enough.
The Virginia 30 Day Fund was created by Virginia technology entrepreneur Pete Snyder and his wife, Burson, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The fund’s goal is to save as many Virginia jobs as possible while many small businesses wait for mandated shutdown to end and for PPS funding possibly to hit their bank accounts.
Eligible businesses must have been in operation for at least one year and owned and operated by a Virginia resident.
"The biggest challenge for me is the fact that with businesses closed and customers working from home, the demand for traditional supplies was not there, although demand for COVID-19 supplies was extremely high,” said Cindy Summit, president of S&K Office Products, located at 219 East Church St. in Uptown Martinsville. “Sanitizer wipes, toilet tissue and paper towels were so difficult to find at first and we went weeks without some of those supplies, but things have gotten a lot easier now.”
Summit said she heard about the Pay it Forward program in an email from the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and from the Longwood Small Business Development Center.
“We’ve done things differently at our store,” Summit said. “We’re still closed to the public, but we have added curbside pickup, and we still have delivery.
“Most small businesses have struggled through this time at one point or another, but we are grateful to The Harvest Foundation for providing an opportunity like this in our community.”
City's grants
The city of Martinsville is providing grants of up to $5,000 for businesses located within the city limits.
In order to qualify a business must employ 30 people or fewer, must have been forced to close temporarily or to operate on a reduced or limited basis because of the Governor’s Executive Orders, must have been actively doing business on March 24, must have a valid city business license if required and must be current on both taxes and utilities.
“As of this morning [Tuesday], we have received 11 applications for grant funding,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “Our review committee meets this afternoon to review the applications, and I anticipate we’ll be making funding decisions during that process.
“This will be our first review session, so obviously no applications have yet been approved."
A W-9 must be submitted, and the money has to be spent on making physical improvements to improve customer service and reducing exposure or customer contact. Funds may also be used to purchase sanitation equipment, touchless pay equipment and fixtures and marketing costs to help regain lost business.
Business to business
“A special ’thank you’ goes to City Manager Leon Towarnicki for recommending the establishment of this fund and forming a group to develop the application,” Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said. “Local businesses are encouraged to apply for these funds."
Council member Danny Turner took time Friday morning to knock on the doors of business owners in uptown Martinsville to make sure they knew about the availability of the money.
“We know there are a lot of businesses out here hurting,” Turner said. “I’m just concerned about how this money has to be spent.
“The number one complaint I hear is accounts receivable more than 90 days past due.
“If one business can’t pay the other, then that business can’t pay his bills, and it sort of trickles down from there."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
