WATCH NOW: Martinsville, Henry County leaders remind the public: Keep your masks up

With the pandemic appearing to be now in submission, now is not the time to stop wearing a mask.
Martinsville Sovah Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan addressed questions about mask wearing at a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday and said just because you have been vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn’t excuse the need to wear a face mask.
“If you are fully vaccinated, it’s two weeks out before you are protected,” Gunn-Nolan said. “Everyone needs to continue to wear masksl. Everyone has a different timing.”
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point out that the primary purpose of wearing a mask is to protect others around you. Although it is possible to contract COVID-19 by having contact with surfaces that have the virus, by far the greatest threat is breathing in airborne droplets caused by an infected person coughing, sneezing and breathing.
Wearing a mask reduces the area the droplets reach and makes contracting COVID-19 more difficult and even if a person has been fully vaccinated, they can still carry the virus and spread it to others.
“It will be that way until we reach 70 to 90% vaccinated,” Gunn-Nolan said. “If you had COVID and survived, you have 90 days of partial immunity, and that does not mean you will survive the second time or third time.”
When asked about the chance a fully vaccinated person could still get sick, Gunn-Nolan reiterated the importance of getting the shot anyway because the severity of illness is greatly reduced.
“It’s like comparing a runny nose versus life support.” she said.
Sovah-Martinsville doses
Interim Chief Executive Officer Tory Shepherd said Sovah Health has administered 26,021 vaccine doses across the Martinsville and Danville campuses with 10,098 of them coming from the Martinsville hospital.
Sovah is currently treating 10 COVID patients at its Danville hospital and three at its Martinsville facility.
“We continue to see those numbers decline,” Shepherd said.
Vaccination events expand
Sovah Health has partnered with Martinsville Emergency Management Coordinator John Turner in offering a weekly vaccination event at the National Guard Armory on Commonwealth Boulevard every Thursday.
“We will continue to do this for the next four to six weeks, as long as there is a need, we will staff the site.”
Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said his department has effectively coordinated vaccination events involving 500 doses or more and is now working to create smaller events of around 100 vaccines.
“These will be mobile type of events,” Tatum said. “We will have them in different parts of the county.”
Briefings discontinued
The COVID briefings have been conducted remotely and facilitated on a weekly basis by the Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce and had been scheduled through April 8, but the participants decided unless there is a new need, this week’s briefing will be the last.
“We reached a plateau,” West Piedmont Health District Public Information Officer Nancy Bell said. “We don’t need to do this every week.”
Bell said 47,503 doses have now been administered through the district and everyone that is in phase 1b and pre-registered has been contacted.
“If you know someone [in phase 1b], take it upon yourself to help them register,” Bell said. “To date we have not had to beg people to take the shot.”
