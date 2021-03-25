WATCH NOW: Martinsville, Henry County leaders remind the public: Keep your masks up

With the pandemic appearing to be now in submission, now is not the time to stop wearing a mask.

Martinsville Sovah Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan addressed questions about mask wearing at a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday and said just because you have been vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn’t excuse the need to wear a face mask.

“If you are fully vaccinated, it’s two weeks out before you are protected,” Gunn-Nolan said. “Everyone needs to continue to wear masksl. Everyone has a different timing.”

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point out that the primary purpose of wearing a mask is to protect others around you. Although it is possible to contract COVID-19 by having contact with surfaces that have the virus, by far the greatest threat is breathing in airborne droplets caused by an infected person coughing, sneezing and breathing.

Wearing a mask reduces the area the droplets reach and makes contracting COVID-19 more difficult and even if a person has been fully vaccinated, they can still carry the virus and spread it to others.