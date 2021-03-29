WATCH NOW: Martinsville, Henry County report rare double-zeroes in new cases of COVID-19.

For the first time in months – since Aug. 16 -- neither Henry County nor Martinsville posted a new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

But the city had one new death -- as did Franklin County -- and Henry County had a new hospitalization in the latest update of data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the West Piedmont Health District reported nine new cases, one new hospitalization and two deaths as federal and state officials begin to talk about a potential new surge in cases.

These new deaths could've occurred any time in the past few weeks -- maybe months -- as VDH uses death certificates and other information to verify cause before officially adding to its death count.

This makes 306 deaths now since the pandemic began, 73 in Martinsville and 72 in Franklin County.

Since 46 deaths were reported in the first 15 days of March, these two make only seven to have been identified since. There have been 174 deaths since Jan. 1.

We never know much about victims or those who test positive for the virus, but VDH tracks all data by residence, and we are able to deduct some basic info from changes in data.