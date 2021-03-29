WATCH NOW: Martinsville, Henry County report rare double-zeroes in new cases of COVID-19.

For the first time in months – since Aug. 16 -- neither Henry County nor Martinsville posted a new case of COVID-19 on Monday.
But the city had one new death -- as did Franklin County -- and Henry County had a new hospitalization in the latest update of data from the Virginia Department of Health.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the West Piedmont Health District reported nine new cases, one new hospitalization and two deaths as federal and state officials begin to talk about a potential new surge in cases.
These new deaths could've occurred any time in the past few weeks -- maybe months -- as VDH uses death certificates and other information to verify cause before officially adding to its death count.
This makes 306 deaths now since the pandemic began, 73 in Martinsville and 72 in Franklin County.
Since 46 deaths were reported in the first 15 days of March, these two make only seven to have been identified since. There have been 174 deaths since Jan. 1.
We never know much about victims or those who test positive for the virus, but VDH tracks all data by residence, and we are able to deduct some basic info from changes in data.
We know that both victims reported Monday were in their 70s – as 72 of the victims have been – and one was male and the other female. One was white and the other Black.
If you look at the overall trends in deaths in the district, 230 of them have been of people 70 or older, 164 have been male, and 220 have been white. VDH has adjusted some of the demographic data points for ethnicity and gender in the past week.
Of those nine new cases, eight were in Franklin County, and one was in Patrick County.
Martinsville hasn’t reported a new case since Saturday. There were 12 cases reported Sunday, and eight of those were in Henry County and four in Franklin. Franklin and Patrick counties each had a hospitalization.
The 7-day rolling average of cases remained at 18.
Other than a data adjustment with a 4-case reduction on March 15, Henry County has reported only four days since May 15 when there were no new cases. The most recent was on Aug. 31.
Martinsville has had a few negative and more case-free days, but not on the same days as Henry County since both reported 0 on July 20, which was the day after the last time the district reported no new cases.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the West Piedmont Health District, there have been 11,036 cases, 688 hospitalizations and 306 deaths.
Here is how they break down:
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,373 cases, 311 hospitalizations, 120 deaths
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,551, 137, 73.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,279, 98, 41.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 3,833, 142, 72.
VDH reports statewide there have been 616,5098 cases, 10,219 deaths — up by 21 from Sunday — 26,280 hospitalizations.
By comparison, Danville reported 4,175 cases (122 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 5,292 (75 deaths).
Vaccinations across Virginia as of Monday had been received by at least 2,397,820 residents (28.1%), with 1,278,643 (15%) fully vaccinated.
More than 52,000 doses have been distributed across the West Piedmont Health District, with 26.4% of the populace having received at least one shot and 11.7% (16,091) fully vaccinated, VDH reported.
Those numbers have virtually doubled in the past month.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.