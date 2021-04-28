WATCH NOW: Martinsville, Henry County reps gather to plot the future

A woman came to the two front entrances and explained she was locking the doors, apparently to prevent any unauthorized entrance.

A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled into the parking lot, and two more deputies arrived shortly afterward.

“I’m going to go inside and see what they tell me,” the deputy said. “Then I’ll come back out and tell you what they want me to do.”

After a few minutes the deputy came back outside and announced the media was welcome to take all the pictures they wanted to, “but you’re not going inside this building,” he said.

The first participant to arrive was a man dressed in a suit carrying a briefcase strapped over his shoulder and a box of files under his arm. He identified himself as being with Henry County, but he was neither a member of the Board of Supervisors nor the a county employee.

Adams was next to walk up and attempt to open the by-then locked doors. After a couple of minutes, the woman inside opened the door for Adams.

“Good morning is all I can tell you right now,” Adams said as he went inside.

Henry County Finance Director Darrell Jones followed Adams, wearing a backpack that appeared to be full.

