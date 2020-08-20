WATCH NOW: Martinsville, Henry County say grants are available to help with utility bills

Martinsville and Henry County officials sounded the alarm at this weeks COVID-19 briefing that they intend to resume disconnection of overdue utility accounts at the end of the month unless another extension is issued by the State Corporation Commission.

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said the Public Service Authority in Henry County is not obligated to follow the mandates of the SCC, but has been doing so and would likely continue. The Martinsville utility department has been conforming to SCC mandates also, but is not required to do so.

"We have set aside money to Social Services for county residents to pay their delinquent utility bills," Hall said. "We will begin the process Sept. 1 and we will replenish that money with Social Services if needed.

"People don't need to feel trapped."

City Manager Leon Towarnicki has said the city intends to resume disconnections at the end of the month and has encouraged anyone in arrears to make a payment arrangement with the billing department prior to Sept. 1. Money to help pay utility bills for city residents may be obtained through Grace Network.

Businesses may also use grant funding to pay overdue utility payments as long as it is COVID related.