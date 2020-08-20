WATCH NOW: Martinsville, Henry County say grants are available to help with utility bills

Martinsville and Henry County officials sounded the alarm at this weeks COVID-19 briefing that they intend to resume disconnection of overdue utility accounts at the end of the month unless another extension is issued by the State Corporation Commission.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said the Public Service Authority in Henry County is not obligated to follow the mandates of the SCC, but has been doing so and would likely continue. The Martinsville utility department has been conforming to SCC mandates also, but is not required to do so.
"We have set aside money to Social Services for county residents to pay their delinquent utility bills," Hall said. "We will begin the process Sept. 1 and we will replenish that money with Social Services if needed.
"People don't need to feel trapped."
City Manager Leon Towarnicki has said the city intends to resume disconnections at the end of the month and has encouraged anyone in arrears to make a payment arrangement with the billing department prior to Sept. 1. Money to help pay utility bills for city residents may be obtained through Grace Network.
Businesses may also use grant funding to pay overdue utility payments as long as it is COVID related.
Towarnicki said the city has funded $420,000 in grants to more than 140 applicants, with the intent to set aside another portion of $1.1 million in CARES Act money just received to extend the program.
"We will roll it out at the end of August and run it another month," Towarnicki said.
Hall said the county started their small business grant program after the city's program was underway, but had given out $197,000 to 97 applicants.
Numbers on the rise
SOVA Marketing Director Kelly Fitzgerald said there were currently 20 COVID-19 patients in the Martinsville hospital and 15 in the Danville hospital. Visitation is limited, and some exceptions are granted, such as end of life.
"It's safe to go to the hospital," Fitzgerald said. "Don't delay care - keep your appointments and checkups."
Towarnicki said there have been a couple of employees at city hall that have contracted the virus and it has impacted the way the city operates.
"It's created some issues," he said.
Hall said he knew everyone was getting tired of dealing with the restrictions caused by the coronavirus, but unless hands are washed, masks are worn and safe social-distancing is observed the trend would likely continue.
"We are not at the finish line yet," Hall said. "We don't even see the finish line."
Childcare help online
United Way Executive Director Philip Wenkstern said a new website childcaremhc.org went live last week and the parents of 75 children had submitted applications online for as much as $50 per child per week.
"It's about half the cost at market rate," Wenkstern said. "It's a simple one-page application."
The subsidy is available to parents if they have one or more children who are at least four years old.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.