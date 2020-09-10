WATCH NOW: Martinsville-Henry County students win national awards from engineers' group

The way they received the top-level awards was different, because of the pandemic, but the local chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers still brought home top honors.

The Martinsville-Henry County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. chapter won two Golden Torch Awards, NSBE’s highest honor, one for Director of the Year for Helen Howell and one for Program of the Year.

This made the second year for the director and the program to win those awards. The chapter also has won a Chapter of the Year, two Female Students of the Year and three Male Students of the Year.

The convention had been scheduled for March, and because of the pandemic, it was canceled at the last minute. NSBE regrouped and had the convention virtually in the third week of August.

The winners received their trophies by mail and gave their acceptance speeches, dressed in formal attire, by video. Those speeches were displayed on the screen at the virtual national convention for all registered participants to see.

Martinsville High School junior Symphanie Collins, daughter of Arlinda Suggs of Martinsville, is the chapter president. She has been to three or four NSBE national conventions, she said, and had been looking forward to the one in San Antonio.