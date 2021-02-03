WATCH NOW: Martinsville is going to see if it's ready for something bad to happen

Nineteen functions are identified in the program, Colker said. The benchmarks for resilience are buildings, housing and water, Bridges said.

City staff have been working through those categories since October, he said, providing evidence how those criteria are met. The process is about a third of the way along and is expected to be completed in May.

Although the goal is resiliency certification, simply going through the process benefits the city in giving indications about where it stands and where improvements can be made, if necessary, Bridges said.

“We would do ourselves a favor by considering these things,” he said. Plus, this would help with insurance ratings.

Although the ability to snap back from disaster provides comfort and confidence to a city’s business and residences, it also helps in another matter, Bridges said: “Resiliency is an important economic driver, and important when we mitigate our damages,” giving a “$4 to $11 return on hazard litigation."

It creates better “livability for our citizens” in matters such as “how long we go without power in storms” that knock out the electricity.