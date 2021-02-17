WATCH NOW: Martinsville man dead of COVID-19 as officials await vaccines

With so many eyes focused on getting that first dose of vaccine, there’s another death from COVID-19 by someone who might have benefitted.

A Caucasian male between the ages of 70 and 79 has become the 44th resident of Martinsville to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This death, reported Wednesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health, was the first added since Saturday to the database for the West Piedmont Health District.

This passing could have occurred at just about any time – even months ago -- because VDH typically checks death certificates to verify cause before adding to its database.

We don't know much about any individual or case, but VDH does track all data by a person's residence. We know this is the 201st in the health district, the first announced since Saturday and the 23rd recorded in February.

Most of those victims have been white (140) and male (104), and 152 of them have been at least 70 years old.

It is not known if this death is connected to the ongoing outbreak at the Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville, where at least 10 already have died and more than 150 have tested positive for the virus. VDH officials are looking into that question.