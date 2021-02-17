WATCH NOW: Martinsville man dead of COVID-19 as officials await vaccines

With so many eyes focused on getting that first dose of vaccine, there’s another death from COVID-19 by someone who might have benefitted.
A Caucasian male between the ages of 70 and 79 has become the 44th resident of Martinsville to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
This death, reported Wednesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health, was the first added since Saturday to the database for the West Piedmont Health District.
This passing could have occurred at just about any time – even months ago -- because VDH typically checks death certificates to verify cause before adding to its database.
We don't know much about any individual or case, but VDH does track all data by a person's residence. We know this is the 201st in the health district, the first announced since Saturday and the 23rd recorded in February.
Most of those victims have been white (140) and male (104), and 152 of them have been at least 70 years old.
Latest COVID-19 data
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Henry County
|4,085
|271
|83
|7,470
|1,249
|Martinsville
|1,473
|124
|44
|129
|17
|Patrick County
|1,162
|89
|32
|1,630
|265
|Franklin County
|3,630
|122
|42
|7,492
|1,953
|West Piedmont total
|10,350
|606
|201
|11.80%
|16,721
|3,484
|Danville
|4,142
|223
|92
|7,003
|1045
|Pittsylvania County
|4,605
|155
|56
|12.20%
|8,480
|1279
|Virginia
|555,592
|23,179
|7,075
|8.90%
|1,061,692
|366,058
It is not known if this death is connected to the ongoing outbreak at the Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville, where at least 10 already have died and more than 150 have tested positive for the virus. VDH officials are looking into that question.
But this death comes on a day when the case count continues to decline, with 43 new entries, along with four new hospitalizations. Since Saturday the health district has reported 126 new cases, 10 hospitalizations and the one death.
This has kept the 7-day rolling average of new cases at 43 and dropped the ratio per 100,000 population in the past 14 days to 498.8, the first time it has been below 500 in months.
Of those 126 cases, Henry County has had 52 (with four hospitalizations). Franklin County reported 45 and three, respectively. Martinsville has had 14 new cases, and Patrick County had 15, with three hospitalizations.
Since the district's first case was posted on March 20, there have been 10,350, along with 606 hospitalizations and those 201 deaths.
Hospital patients down
Sovah Health in its biweekly report stated that its staff is treating 41 patients on its campuses in Martinsville and Danville, down about 25% from the 51 reported on Feb. 3.
The report said that there were 17 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 being treated in Martinsville and 24 in Danville.
“At this time, our hospitals have adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care and intensive care,” Dr. Edna Ekuban-Gordon, an emergency medicine physician said in the video report.
Sovah had been treating 29 on Jan. 20, 21 on Jan. 6 and 28 on Dec. 23 at its Martinsville campus.
Waiting for vaccine
Meanwhile members of the public continue to clamor for information about when a dose of vaccine might make its way to their arms and wondering how the order of roll-out is being set. Those questions have complicated answers, and the state rolled out its new vaccine database on Tuesday to do so. But so many people logged in that the system temporarily crashed. Also on Wednesday Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill expanding the pool to be vaccinated.
“The centralized pre-registration site will enable people to check on and update their applications,” Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, said in an email.
She said health department personnel had received many questions about vaccination programs being run by CVS and Walmart in Martinsville and Stuart, but the health department has little to share.
“While VDH has no control over what commercial pharmacies do with their supply of vaccines, we have reached out to them in an effort to work from the same 27,000-member pre-registration list,” she said.
“We are working very closely with Sovah-Martinsville, who is doing much of the vaccinating in MHC [Martinsville-Henry County].”
Sovah spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald wrote in the hospital's biweekly report that “Sovah Health has administered or redistributed over 11,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Once additional vaccine is received, more clinics and community vaccination events will be scheduled.
“We will continue to work across both communities that Sovah Health serves to vaccinate and you can count on us to remain engaged until our community is fully vaccinated.”
Based on figures updated Wednesday on VDH’s dashboard, some 16,721 residents of the health district had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 3,484 were fully vaccinated.
Those figures represent increases of about 26% increase in first-shots and 83.3% in full vaccination from information compiled last Thursday.
That’s about 12.2% of the population of the health district that has been baseline vaccinated.
Statewide that number is 12.4% (at 1,061,092), and 366,058 are fully vaccinated. The state is issuing about 34,000 doses a day.
Bell said the health district is waiting for its vaccine supply to increase and working with partners to organize sites in each community for weekly vaccination clinics.
“Also, we are prepared for large-scale vaccination events once supply improves. Everything is in place. We just need more vaccines,” she said.
