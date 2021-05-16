WATCH NOW: Martinsville man donates part of real estate proceeds to local veterans group

Part of the proceeds of the sale of a small lot in Martinsville turned into a donation for a local veterans group on Saturday.
City Council member Danny Turner said Greg Hairston realized he had a “little piece of property” where 12 single-family houses and 15 townhouses will be built in the Five Points neighborhood at Fayette and Church Streets and Memorial Boulevard.
The new homes will be constructed by Nationwide Homes in a partnership with the city of Martinsville, the USDA, Silverpoint Homes, Martinsville-Henry County EDC, United Way and The Harvest Foundation.
“Greg reached out to me to see if the city would be interested in purchasing his lot along with the other property included in the project so I called the city manager,” Turner said. “It turned out the city had been trying to locate the property owner.
“I said, ‘I think I’ve found him.’”
When the sale was concluded, Hairston wanted to donate part of the money back to the community, and Turner suggested the American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 in Martinsville.
Post Commander Sonny Richardson said the American Legion Post was formed in 1931 and welcomes all branches of the Armed Forces and “100% of the monies raised are given back to the community.”
The group was chartered 90 years ago, provides scholarships for students and gives aid and assistance to those in need including veterans and their families.
The Hairston family has been holding a growing annual get-together at the family home on Chestnut Knob Road in Martinsville. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but this year’s event, dubbed “Music on the Lawn,” was staged on Saturday.
From the Hairstons’ backyard atop Chestnut Knob, the city of Martinsville can be seen in the distance and on Saturday the aroma of fried fish, chicken and sausage dogs wafted through the air while the sounds of the T.C. Carter Band and others provided the entertainment.
People parked their vehicles on the grassy lawn below and brought chairs to set up in the yard.
Kiara Hairston and Kadeem Breedlove opened the event by singing, in perfect harmony, an acapella version of the Star Spangled Banner.
Member’s of the Homer Dillard Post No. 78 folded a flag donated by Turner and presented it to Hairston’s mother.
Hairston thanked the Post members and all veterans for their service to the community and then presented Richardson with a donation.
The Homer Dillard Post, like all of the American Legion units, continues to decline in membership while maintaining the services they provide as older members die out and younger veterans shy away.
Commander of the MHC Honor Guard Thomas Spencer is responsible for presenting at about 150 funerals every year, but on Saturday he relaxed in a chair under the shade of an umbrella before the ceremony.
“I put an ad in the paper a couple of years ago, and we got two or three new members,” Spencer said. “I think it’s about time to do that again."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.