WATCH NOW: Martinsville man donates part of real estate proceeds to local veterans group

The group was chartered 90 years ago, provides scholarships for students and gives aid and assistance to those in need including veterans and their families.

The Hairston family has been holding a growing annual get-together at the family home on Chestnut Knob Road in Martinsville. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but this year’s event, dubbed “Music on the Lawn,” was staged on Saturday.

From the Hairstons’ backyard atop Chestnut Knob, the city of Martinsville can be seen in the distance and on Saturday the aroma of fried fish, chicken and sausage dogs wafted through the air while the sounds of the T.C. Carter Band and others provided the entertainment.

People parked their vehicles on the grassy lawn below and brought chairs to set up in the yard.

Kiara Hairston and Kadeem Breedlove opened the event by singing, in perfect harmony, an acapella version of the Star Spangled Banner.

Member’s of the Homer Dillard Post No. 78 folded a flag donated by Turner and presented it to Hairston’s mother.

Hairston thanked the Post members and all veterans for their service to the community and then presented Richardson with a donation.