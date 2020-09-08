WATCH NOW: Martinsville minister's son takes a shoe for Michael Jordan and designs a prize-winning model to honor Kobe Bryant

“It was an awesome, awesome experience," he said. "I felt a bunch of joy just being in that creative vibe space with other creators.”

There were only 10 because of pandemic restrictions, he said.

“The instructors were phenomenal. I learned a lot – four long, grueling, hard days. I learned how to build an Air Jordan 1 in four days.”

That included using a post-bed sewing machine, with an arm that allows sewing onto 3-D objects and curves.

The process was challenging, he said, “because there are a lot of components of the sneaker that people just don’t recognize, or take for granted because they just don’t see it.”

He named his shoe "The Mamba," in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star who died in a helicopter crash in January and on whose birthday the shoe was completed.

At the end of the class, a 3-day social media voting session was held for people to choose the winning shoe among those created. His pair was voted the winner, which means The Surgeon will offer it for sale on its website. He will get a portion of those sales.