WATCH NOW: Martinsville minister's son takes a shoe for Michael Jordan and designs a prize-winning model to honor Kobe Bryant

Jonathon Penn gets on his feet for his interests.
Or, that is, his interests are on his feet.
It’s a pair of Nike Air Jordans he created himself – and you, too, will be able to order a pair, custom-made for you.
He designed the sneakers of orange embossed python, orange suede, brown nubuck and black suede during an intensive, 4-day sneaker-making workshop in Los Angeles. His design was voted the best among all the students, and they will be reproduced and sold by The Shoe Surgeon.
Penn is the son of Bishop Michael Penn of Galilean House of Worship. He and his family – wife Hyla-Mone’t, and children Jagger, 1; Jaxon, 5; and Havyn-Jole, 12 – come to Martinsville to visit a couple of times a year.
A native of Michigan, he has been coming to the Martinsville area since he was about 11 or 12—“it’s a good getaway.”
Penn is a 2005 graduate of Morehouse College with a degree in business. He is part of the leadership team in the administration offices of Henry County, Ga., government, overseeing the extension office, parks-and-recreation department, senior services and the county’s golf course.
Penn also has worked as a model. He has walked the runway in New York Fashion Week and been featured in local and international magazines. His image has promoted products for Kohl’s, Belk, Gillette and more.
“Modeling and the fashion world were extensions of my artistic” side, he said.
Art has held his attention throughout his life – and so have sneakers.
“I’ve always loved sneakers, he said. “I call myself a sneaker connoisseur.”
He has collected sneakers starting in high school. “I would customize my sneakers, add glitter or paint, as well as my clothes, to have that creative expression,” he said.
With sneakers, there are “a couple of different levels of customization,” he said.
The first level is to paint shoes, and the second is actually to reconstruct the shoes – “build the shoes from the ground up,” keeping the soles of a purchased pair of sneakers.
He took an online class called Sneaker Essentials through Yellowbrick Academy. It teaches “the entire process of shoemaking, marketing, what goes into sneakers, the sneaker industry, a wealth of knowledge” – and grants a certificate to students who complete it, Penn said.
In late August, he took an intensive course on how to deconstruct and reconstruct a pair of shoes at Sneaker School offered by The Shoe Surgeon in Los Angeles.
Before he went, he prepared thoroughly for the class, with a great deal of research, he said, and he arrived with his design in mind.
“It was an awesome, awesome experience," he said. "I felt a bunch of joy just being in that creative vibe space with other creators.”
There were only 10 because of pandemic restrictions, he said.
“The instructors were phenomenal. I learned a lot – four long, grueling, hard days. I learned how to build an Air Jordan 1 in four days.”
That included using a post-bed sewing machine, with an arm that allows sewing onto 3-D objects and curves.
The process was challenging, he said, “because there are a lot of components of the sneaker that people just don’t recognize, or take for granted because they just don’t see it.”
He named his shoe "The Mamba," in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star who died in a helicopter crash in January and on whose birthday the shoe was completed.
At the end of the class, a 3-day social media voting session was held for people to choose the winning shoe among those created. His pair was voted the winner, which means The Surgeon will offer it for sale on its website. He will get a portion of those sales.
He got to keep the shoes he made in class, and the company will send him another pair of the shoes as the prize for having won the contest.
Now the Air Jordan 1 “The Mamba” SL16 can be purchased for $2,000 on thesurgeon.com.
As well as reconstructing Nikes or adidas shoes, Penn also has created his own silhouette, he said, and has mock-ups of his original designs. He is thinking about having his shoe produced at a studio in Philadelphia, which would put into production “small runs” of 100 to 200 pairs.
Eventually, Penn said, he would like to have a three-part business: a studio for creative people, a great place to hang out and also a store. This wouldn’t be your ordinary shop but rather “a Starbucks for shoes,” a place where shopping is elevated to a social gathering or creative time.
In the meantime, he is out on the town, wearing the Air Jordans he designed and built.
“I put it right on after I finished making it,” he said. “Those will definitely be worn.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
