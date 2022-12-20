An incident involving a Martinsville police officer and a Martinsville Middle School student is under investigation after a video began circulating on social media.

Kayla Marinez confirmed to the Bulletin that the 12-year-old child was her son, but did not return a request for additional comment.

Marinez stated on social media another bus rider threw a piece of candy at her son and he threw it back while the bus was at the high school, and the bus driver told the child to get off of the bus.

However, apparently he did not get off the bus.

The bus returned to Martinsville Middle School and an officer whom Marinez identified as Jayme Clark boarded the bus and told her son to get off. Clark had been the city's animal control officer but recently was reassigned to Martinsville Middle School after its SRO, LC Jones, resigned when he was running for City Council.

Once the two were outside the bus the video appears to show the student attempting to walk to the right, toward the office, when the officer grabs the student’s shirt and backpack that was on his back.

The student appears to be trying to free himself of the officer’s control and the wrestling continues, with the student being pressed into a brick wall.

The backpack eventually comes off, the student attempts to leave without it and the officer follows him and appears to remove a taser from his belt.

Once the officer catches up with the student, the video shows the student complying with the officer’s command to return to the school building and they both walk toward the school together.

The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) is aware of a video being circulated on social media that involved a Martinsville Middle School student and a Martinsville Police officer, who was temporarily serving as the school resource officer, and an internal investigation by the MPD is being conducted, a release from the City stated.

After reviewing all available footage, including body cam video, the City stated, more information would be provided at the conclusion of the investigation. The officer involved in the incident will no longer serve as a school resource officer at any Martinsville City Public School, the release stated.

Martinsville City Schools said in a release they were aware of the incident noting that the officer is an employee of the MPD and the MPD is conducting the investigation.