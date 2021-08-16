WATCH NOW: Martinsville Police looking for person of interest in scam involving iPhones

"Of course it is not from a legitimate customer service [representative] and the phones are not actually ordered or shipped until the victim provides their personal information," Fincher said. "When the victim receives the phones and then ships them to a drop box location the criminals then either wipe the phones to be resold or clone them with another number to use them."

Fincher confirmed that the "person in the video is the suspect" and is seen coming inside the store to pick up the package.

"The victim had already received the package and then shipped it to the address they told him," Fincher said. "The victim did not report it to law enforcement until after they found out they were still charged on their bill and that the phone call was a scam."

Fincher said an investigator tracked down the location where the package was shipped and the store was able to provide surveillance video of the person that came in to pick up the package.

The Martinsville Police Department asks that anyone with information about this case contact Sgt. H. T. Durham at 276-403-5330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.