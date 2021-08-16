WATCH NOW: Martinsville Police looking for person of interest in scam involving iPhones

The Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they have developed as a person of interest involving a scam.
On Friday, police released a video date-stamped May 23 showing a man entering the Walgreens on Greensboro Road where an Amazon package delivery center is located.
"Items were ordered with personal information that was obtained by a telephone scam," Deputy Chief Rob Fincher said. "The items were sent to a package box located in a store. The video is of the person who signed for and picked up those items at the pickup location."
Fincher said the scam typically involves a phone call from a person claiming to be with the customer service department of a phone carrier such as AT&T or Verizon.
The caller tells the person he or she has noticed what appears to be potential fraud on the person's account involving a recent order of three new iPhones.
Fincher said the caller will tell the person that they need to verify their account information and address so that their account does not get charged.
Once the victim gives the caller the information, the caller tells them that the phones have already been shipped and advises the person not to open the package when it is received and instead return them to an address that the caller provides.
"Of course it is not from a legitimate customer service [representative] and the phones are not actually ordered or shipped until the victim provides their personal information," Fincher said. "When the victim receives the phones and then ships them to a drop box location the criminals then either wipe the phones to be resold or clone them with another number to use them."
Fincher confirmed that the "person in the video is the suspect" and is seen coming inside the store to pick up the package.
"The victim had already received the package and then shipped it to the address they told him," Fincher said. "The victim did not report it to law enforcement until after they found out they were still charged on their bill and that the phone call was a scam."
Fincher said an investigator tracked down the location where the package was shipped and the store was able to provide surveillance video of the person that came in to pick up the package.
The Martinsville Police Department asks that anyone with information about this case contact Sgt. H. T. Durham at 276-403-5330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.