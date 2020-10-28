WATCH NOW: Martinsville receives grant to expand MiNet service across entire city

Grant funding in the amount of $502,344 will purchase antennae and have them installed on top of three existing water tanks.

“We may wind up with one or two poles in other locations if need be,” Towarnicki said. “With that there will be coverage - probably 99.9% of the city and a pretty large area of the county.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because all students of Martinsville City Public Schools are in virtual classrooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to high-speed internet has been a significant concern. A significant percentage of students do not have access, and this expansion would close those gaps.

Towarnicki said the city is working with the school system to determine the locations of the students that need the service, and permission will be required from the property owner in order for the city to be able to attach equipment where the service is being provided.

“Through our grant we’re going to do all of this,” Towarnicki said. “The schools actually have a grant that will cover the cost of the subscription of the service.

“The good news for us - it enables us to finally get all the equipment in that can serve the entire city - beyond simply serving the city students this will give us the capability to provide wireless [internet] to all citizens."