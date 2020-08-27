WATCH NOW: Martinsville reiterates utility cutoffs begin Tuesday

Utility disconnection dates for customers in arrears are different for Martinsville utility customers and PSA customers in Henry County as well as the methods of preventing it, if financial assistance is needed.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki explained at Tuesday night's City Council meeting and reiterated at Thursday's COVID-19 briefing that disconnections will begin next week in the Martinsville.

If you are a customer of the city's utilities, you are required to contact the utility department and set up a payment plan before Tuesday, or you will be put on the disconnection list.

That payment plan will require you to pay your current bill on time along with an agreed upon payment toward the delinquency that will allow the total amount to be paid within nine months.

Once a payment plan has been made, a residential customer will then be eligible to apply through Social Services for up to 50% of the amount in arrears using a simple two-page application that does not require proof of income.

In Henry County the procedure is the opposite. PSA customers should contact Social Services first and apply for financial assistance. Once the amount of aid has been established, the customer should contact the PSA and make payment arrangements for any amount that remains unpaid.